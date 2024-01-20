Wausau Pilot & Review

This delicious new recipe was a reader request, and since we love Instant Pot meals, it needed to happen.

Our inspired version of this traditional Mexican dish is easy to prepare and nutrient-packed — but with all the classic flavors you know and love. It’s smoky, spicy, perfectly brothy, and undeniably comforting! Click here for the recipe and instructions from The Minimalist Baker.

Want to sponsor this feature? Reach tens of thousands of readers with your logo, name and ad each time we publish, for just $50 per week. Email christina@wausaupilotandreview.com for details.

Like this: Like Loading...