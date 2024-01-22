Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

William Walraven

William (Bill) Richard Walraven lost his battle with esophageal cancer early in the morning on January 10 at the age of 76. He died at home after a 10-month battle with the cancer.

Bill was born on April 8, 1947, in Hinsdale, Illinois to Robert and June Walraven. Bill and his family moved to Green Bay and he attended elementary school there. He loved telling the story of Bart Starr giving him a piggyback ride from the practice field to the locker rooms because Gary Knafelc was riding Bill’s bike. When Bill’s dad was hired by Wisconsin Public Service in Wausau, Bill and the family moved first to Schofield and then Wausau.

Bill was active in Boy Scouts and was very proud to have earned his Eagle Scout Award. He often said he was working on his Eagle Scout of Life Award; he valued continuous learning. Bill attended DC Everest High School and graduated in 1965. He was fiercely tied to his class and attended class reunions whenever they were held.

Bill had a journey through college which ended with a Bachelor of Science in Physics from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point and later a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. He taught for a brief period and then held multiple business and construction roles. He became a Salesperson for the Wausau Buyer’s Guide during its formative years and then went on to hold a Vice President role in the mid-1970s.

In 1976, Bill had a motorcycle accident that almost ended his life. He was paralyzed from the neck down, in a coma for four days and hospitalized for weeks. He wasn’t expected to live, and if he lived, the doctors thought he would be in a health care center for the rest of his life. However, God had other plans and Bill’s tenacity had him relearning many basic things due to the traumatic brain injury (TBI). He started running and eventually participated in mini-Marathons.

Bill often told the story of the accident and always ended with “It was at this point that I knew God was in charge, I began spending more time getting to know Him.” Bill accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was granted 47 more years after the accident and now has gone home to Jesus.

Bill was hired as Exploring Executive for Samoset Council and met Julie Plath in 1979 at an Exploring Road Rally and married her in 1980. They bonded over a love for self-improvement in the early days combined with an exploration of entrepreneurial pursuits. Bill supported Julie in whatever she attempted, including launching her own business, Design Resumes LLC.

Bill and Julie have two sons, Timothy and Daniel. After several years as Property Managers in Wausau and Naperville with Julie, Bill became a general contractor and home inspector for the remainder of his career.

Bill was a storyteller and true extrovert. His TBI affected his short-term memory among other things, so he often forgot what he told you. Always open to meeting new people, he could start a conversation in the grocery store with a total stranger. It made life interesting.

Active in a church throughout his life, Bill joined Julie at Downtown Mission Church (DMC) and after Covid made it his regular place of worship. His DMC family was especially supportive in his cancer journey, helping to drive to appointments and helping with many other details.

Bill is survived by his wife, Julie, two sons, Timothy and Daniel, both of Wausau, granddaughter, Willow, was born on November 27, Bill’s first day of chemo. His siblings include Donald (Sandy) Walraven, Seattle, WA; Nancy Walraven, Mesa, AZ, and David Walraven, Chandler, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents and Julie’s parents, Robert and Marion Plath.

A Celebration of Life event will be held in warmer weather. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Downtown Mission Church, 310 North 4th Street, Wausau, WI. https://downtownmissionchurch.com/

Theresa A. Stolpa

Theresa Ann Stolpa passed away on January 18, 2024, at the age of 61. Born on October 10, 1962, in Wausau, WI, Theresa was the loving wife of William Stolpa and the cherished daughter of James Taylor and Betty Rutkowski.

Theresa worked as a Member Specialist at Sam’s Club, where she formed strong bonds with her colleagues and customers. Known for her vibrant personality and infectious energy, Theresa was a firecracker who approached life with passion and enthusiasm. She had an unwavering love for her Sam’s Club family, cherishing the relationships she built during her time there.

Family was everything to Theresa, and she was a devoted wife to William. Their love was evident to all who knew them, as they supported and cherished one another throughout their journey together. Theresa’s siblings also held a special place in her heart, sharing a bond that transcended familial ties.

Theresa will be remembered as a kind and giving soul, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Her friends and loved ones knew her as someone with a hard shell to crack, but beneath her tough exterior lay a heart full of love and compassion. Theresa’s protective nature extended to her loved ones, fiercely defending those closest to her with unwavering loyalty.

Throughout her life, Theresa’s fun-loving spirit and stubborn determination served as an inspiration to all who knew her. Her warm presence, infectious laughter, and genuine care for others left an indelible mark on the lives she touched. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and coworkers.

Theresa is survived by her husband, Bill Stolpa; children, Sammy (Pam) Spencer, Danny (Jamie) Spencer, Ivory Spencer, and Timmy (Lexi) Andrews; grandchildren, Demetri Spencer, Dominic Spencer, Alexis Spencer, Kylie Spencer, Markus Arbuckle, Vinnie Krupski and Arieal Nelson; siblings, Lucinda (John) Harlow, James (Linda) Taylor, Kandie (Reed) Fulton, Randy (Julie) Rutkowski, Valerie (John) Diedrich, John (Mike) Lindsey, Ameillo Lindsey, Scott Stolpa, Brian Stolpa, Jenny Stolpa, Raymond Stolpa, and Kimberly (Zack) Stanelle; dog, King; 60 nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; several extended family members; and her extended Sam’s Club Family. She is preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Roxanne Mangum and Deborah Pearce.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, January 24, 2024 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Helke Funeral home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Theresa will then be laid to rest at Springbrook Cemetery in Pine River.

Our family wishes to thank Theresa’s Sam’s Club Family and the nurses and doctors from the Aspirus Medical ICU Unit.

Wayne C. Kroeger

Wayne Charles Kroeger, 77, of Wausau, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, January 20th, 2024 on the palliative care unit at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Wayne was born January 14th, 1947 in Mauston, WI to James and Mary (Berendes) Kroeger, the youngest of six children. They lived on a dairy farm near Hustler, Wisconsin. When he was four, tragedy struck. His father was killed in a car accident. Wayne, three of his siblings, and their mother moved to an ancestral farm on Summit Ridge, near Sparta. Soon after, they moved into the city of Sparta, where the family lived until each reached adulthood.

Wayne graduated from Sparta High School in 1965, where he enjoyed playing multiple sports, including baseball, football and tennis. During the summers, he would help on his cousin’s farm.

In 1966, Wayne entered the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Biloxi, Mississippi. On May 4th, 1968, Wayne married Julie Pfaff at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sparta, Wisconsin. He was sent to Vietnam early in 1969. Wayne and Julie enjoyed an R&R reunion in Hawaii which they remembered their whole lives.

While Wayne was in Vietnam, Julie finished her education degree at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. When Wayne was discharged from the service, he entered the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where he graduated in 1974 with a degree in therapeutic recreation. A baby boy, Bryan, was born to them during this time.

Wayne found a job in therapeutic recreation at the North Central Health Care Facilities in Wausau, Wisconsin, so he and his family moved there in 1975. Shortly after arriving in Wausau, a son, Dan, was born. Wayne worked for North Central Health Care Facilities for over 39 years.

Wayne had a special group of softball friends, who then became poker friends, lasting for life. Besides softball and poker/cards, Wayne also enjoyed golf, and was an avid fan of college football, the Green Bay Packers, and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Wayne was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, where he served as an usher for many years.

Survivors include Julie, his wife of 55 years; two sons, Bryan, Wausau, and Dan (Jen), Wausau; two granddaughters, Hannah and Chloe, Wausau; one brother, John (Renate), San Jose, California; two sisters, Lorraine Dwyer, Altoona, Wisconsin; Caroline (Dave) Wagner, Middleton, Wisconsin; sister-in-law Donna Kroeger, Janesville, Wisconsin; former sister-in-law Diane June, Sparta, Wisconsin; sister-in-law Kathy McVicker, Jump River, WI; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Conrad and Eugene; a nephew, Matthew Kroeger; two brothers-in-law, Mark Pfaff and Tom Dwyer; and a niece Kara Pfaff.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am on Friday January 26th, 2024 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 611 Stark Street, Wausau, with Father Tom Lindner presiding. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30am until the time of the service. Burial with military honors will occur at a later date.

Wayne was a quiet, unassuming man – loved his family and watching sports. He was a good friend to so many.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Cathie “Toot” Morgan

On January 18th, 2024 Cathie “Toot” Lynn Morgan of Wausau, WI passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 63 with her devoted husband, Jeff by her side. She leaves behind cherished friends and a loving family.

Cathie was born on August 25th, 1960 in Wausau, WI to Patricia and Raymond “Buff” Kuehlman. She grew up in a loving family with 2 sisters, Chris and Linda, and 2 brothers, Tim and Tom.

After Cathie graduated from Newman Catholic School, she was married to Todd Weinke. While married, they had a son, Ben Weinke. Cathie was simply the best mom. She worked tirelessly to ensure that Ben had a joyful childhood full of happy memories and love. This eventually led to the purchase of their home on Golf Club Road in Riverview. It’s in this home, that Ben would become close friends with the neighbors Josh and Sarah Morgan, and eventually they would hatch a plan to get their parents together.

The plan worked and Cathie found the love of her life, Jeff Morgan. They were a perfect match. Cathie and Jeff began their lives together and their families blended seamlessly. Jeff and Cathie then built their dream home together; a beautiful log home set back in the woods. It is a special place decorated with Cathie’s treasured antiques and filled with love and laughter.

Cathie had a long and successful career at M&l Bank in Wausau. She was a respected and admired leader. Her support for those who worked for her and alongside her was second to none. Cathie’s retirement goal was to work with her friends at County Market which she happily and selflessly fulfilled. Cathie had a special way of turning coworkers into lifelong friends everywhere she worked.

Cathie spent her free time volunteering for the Man of Honor Society helping out our local veterans in many ways. She enjoyed going up to her parents cottage on Butternut Lake in the summer. Cathie and Jeff took many adventures on their Harley over the years, exploring new places, and visiting her sister Chris’s family in North Carolina spending time with her toes in the sand at the beach. St. Pete Beach in Florida also held a special place in Cathie’s heart. Each summer, Cathie looked forward to Concerts on the Square enjoyed with family and friends on the 400 block. Cathie loved having her entire family together and it usually seemed that she would somehow end up in a human pyramid with her sisters, Linda and Chris, nieces, and anyone else brave enough to join in.

Cathie is survived by her husband, Jeff Morgan; son, Ben (Ashley) Weinke; grandchildren, Evelyn, Rozlin and Carly; mother, Patricia Kuehlman; siblings, Chris (Kevin) McCutcheon, Tim (Terry) Kuehlman, Linda (Fred) Bradfish and Tom Kuehlman, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond “Buff” Kuehlman and children, Joshua Morgan and Sarah Morgan Guenther.

Funeral service will be 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service all at the Sixth Street funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Man of Honor Society, Attn: Ken Kohnhorst, Treasurer, P.O. Box 2071, Wausau, WI 54402.

We will always carry Cathie’s memory in our hearts. Love you more. “I know.”

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Patricia E. Thewes

Patricia Elaine Thewes, St. Peters, MO, formerly of Kronenwetter passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

She was born on May 18, 1937, daughter of the late Samuel Abrigg and Katherine Abrigg. On December 7, 1960, she married David Thewes Sr. in Ohio. He preceded her in death on September 14, 2011.

Mom worked for Tupperware in the warehouse for many years. When Big Lots opened in Wausau, she was one of the first employees where she stayed until they closed. She also was involved in the Lutheran Girl Pioneers while her children were involved. Mom loved to watch games shows and put puzzles together. She loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children, Cynthia (Bob) Sorenson, David Thewes Jr. and Heather (Mark) Weiler, 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, Joseph (Jessica) Sorenson, Brianna (Jason) Blackburn, Rachel Sorenson, Nicholas Thewes, Natasha Thewes, Kaleigh Weiler, Chad Walker, Carol Ann Weiler, Kegan (Hayden) Weiler, her great grandchildren, Rayne Sorenson, Lily Sorenson, Abby Sorenson, Mindy Sorenson, Colin Blackburn, Erica Blackburn, Gavin Sorenson, Memphis Weiler, Lincoln-Grace Weiler, Nora-Layne Weiler, Lynn-Leigh Weiler, Willow-Ann Weiler, Giulia Seipel and Mason Baker, her siblings, Carolyn (James) Peterson and Linda Thomas.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, Bryce. and her brothers, Timothy Abrigg, Ronald Abrigg, Mark Abrigg; sisters, Rosemary Sechrist, Joanne Parks, Margaret Eslich;

Graveside services will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Jeffrey S. Schreiber

Jeffrey S. Schreiber, Bowler, WI. passed at home on January 17, 2024, with his wife by his side. He was born to Merlin and Janice Schreiber (Sperberg) on July 14, 1954.

He is survived by his wife Jackie Keckhaver, his father Merlin Schreiber, daughter Julie Schreiber-Siudzinski Son-in Law Chad Siudzinski, Green Bay, brother Jan Schreiber, Alvin, sister Judy Schreiber, Shawano. 2 grandsons, Javonn and Jaxon, 1 granddaughter Jaida and great granddaughter Cesily. Stepdaughters Jesica and Tiffany, and 6 grandchildren.

Lonnie Schreiber a very special uncle and best friend.

Jeffrey was an over the road truck driver for most of his life. Many roads and paths taken on his journeys. In his spare time he loved being outdoors, enjoying the peacefulness of fishing and hunting.

Private family services will be held in honor of Jeffrey.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Barbara A. Behn

Barbara Ann Behn, age 79, passed away unexpectedly on January 15, 2024 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She was born on November 15, 1944 to Leona and Sylvester Slomske, in Wausau. She met her husband, Jim, while working at the Uptown Food Market in Wausau around 1964. They were married on February 13th, 1971 at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, Wausau.

Barb was a great home maker and she took great pride in her family, especially her three grand-daughters. She attended Wausau Senior High School and worked at several places in Wausau, including Uptown Food Market, Buddy’s Restaurant, Dr. Rothman’s Dental office, La Prima Deli, and Godfathers Pizza. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, painting ceramics and paint by number.

Barb is survived by her husband; Jim, her daughter; Jamie (Tony) Carpenter, and her grand-daughters; Tristyn, Madilyn, and Carrie-anne Carpenter, all of Wausau.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and brother-in-law; Janice and Alfred Gertschen, and a son; Scott Deicher.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCW.WS

There will be a private family service at a later date.

Charles W. Stahr

Charles W. “Charlie” Stahr, of Tellico Village, TN, died unexpectedly on January 14, 2024, at age 76.

The son of WWII veterans, Charlie was born June 8, 1947, in Portsmouth, Ohio, and moved to Toledo, Ohio later in childhood. At DeVilbiss High School, he enjoyed playing bassoon in the band and catching on the baseball team. He attended Earlham College for two years where he continued to play baseball. Recognizing his greatest strengths lay elsewhere, Charlie transferred to Miami University (Ohio), earning a B.S. in Paper Science and Technology and a B.A. in Chemistry. After working for two years, he attended Purdue University, where he earned an M.S. in Engineering, and met Beth Pohlmann, to whom he was married in 1973.

Charlie was a Registered Professional Engineer (P.E.) in seven states. He spent most of his career in the paper industry working in technical and managerial positions at paper mills in Mehoopany, PA (Proctor & Gamble); Tomahawk, WI (Packaging Corporation of America and its predecessors); and Bogalusa, LA (Gaylord Container and its successors), and in corporate positions in Toledo, OH (Owens-Illinois); Evanston, IL (Tenneco); and Wausau, WI (Weyerhaeuser). After he retired from the paper industry in 2003, he worked as a consulting engineer for GBMc & Associates, URS, AECOM and as a freelance consultant. He proudly mentored hundreds of young papermakers and engineers. He served in leadership roles of the Paper Industry Management Association, Wisconsin Paper Council, Wisconsin Valley Improvement Corporation, and paper science foundations at several universities.

Outside of his professional commitments, Charlie was an active member of the Episcopal Church in every place he lived as an adult, including Trinity Episcopal (Toledo), St. Barnabas (Tomahawk), St. John the Baptist (Wausau), Christ Church (Covington, LA), and Church of the Resurrection (Loudon, TN). He supported his children’s development and interests in countless ways, notably by coaching little league baseball and serving on the Board of Birch Trails Girl Scout Council. Participating in sports – fishing, baseball, basketball, softball, squash, golf, bowling, racquetball, and pickleball – brought Charlie great joy throughout his life. He cheered for various teams, but his heart primarily belonged to the Cincinnati Reds and Purdue Boilermakers. He regularly attended college basketball tournaments, the Indianapolis 500, Wisconsin Badger football games, and Reds games at home and on the road. He was a loyal friend to people in every season of his life.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Lucy Ward Stahr. He is survived by his wife, Beth, with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage in August 2023. Others left to cherish his memory are his daughter Margaret (Jason Chan); son Drew; and two beloved grandchildren, Liza and Paul. He is further survived by his sister-in-law Charis Lehnert, and niece Julie Bergman and her family.

Charlie’s life will be celebrated on February 17, 2024 at Church of the Resurrection, 917 Pond Road, Loudon, TN. The family will receive visitors beginning at 1 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. (ET), the Rev. Amy Hodges Morehous officiating. The service will also be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/episcopalloudon.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Charlie’s memory to the Episcopal Relief and Development Foundation, Timeless Tellico Foundation, or a charity of your choosing.

