Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

Issues related to water are increasing exponentially worldwide. Sometimes there is too much or too little water. Sometimes humans contaminate water. Throughout history, wars have been fought and civilizations have been created and then destroyed due to water issues.

Seeing the immense power of water long ago, the Anishinaabe named the spiritual essence of water ‘Nibi’, the lifeblood of Mother Earth. For many people, no one needs to make water holy to impart blessings because Nibi is inherently holy.

I’m grateful for, and do not take for granted, this venue for discussing important issues such as the priceless lifeblood of Mother Earth, but words here seem to be serving to defend or attack egos using sarcasm and accusations when we should be speaking respectfully to solve this immensely important topic. Such approaches are not effective either, but are counterproductive and will contaminate civil discourse, poisoning the spirit and value of this venue, whatever the issue.

Peter Truitt – Danbury, Wis.

