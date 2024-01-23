Damakant Jayshi

The Wausau Public Health and Safety Committee on Monday put on hold the liquor license revocation process for Campus Pub after the owner surrendered the license voluntarily.

A revocation-related hearing was set for Monday, and the committee approved the process last month. Committee Chair Lisa Rasmussen said city staff learned that Kevin Steinke, who owned the pub at 110 W. Campus Dr., sold the business. Wausau’s City Clerk told Wausau Pilot the new owner of the business is Tim Wimmer, a real estate agent and business advisor.

Assistant City Attorney Tegan Troutner said the voluntary surrender made the revocation process moot. Had the revocation process began and the license revoked, it would have resulted in a hold on that location for six months.

The liquor license does not automatically transfer to the owner of the premises. In October, Rasmussen said licenses are not property and that there is no automatic guarantee that the new buyer will be awarded the open license.

At the PHS Committee meeting on Monday, Rasmussen said they would now open the license awarding process and the liquor license review subcommittee will consider all the applications.

Wausau Pilot & Review reported in October that the liquor license for Campus Pub was renewed but not actually issued after the Wisconsin Dept. of Revenue placed a hold for an outstanding debt. The Wausau Police Department closed the pub on June 30. Under the city’s abandonment ordinance, Rasmussen said last month, the liquor businesses must be open and stay open and use the license that they have been issued.

The demand for liquor licenses in Wausau is high because the state limits the number that can be granted within each municipality. Reserve licenses are available, but they cost thousands, rather than hundreds, of dollars.

