WAUSAU – A Learn to Curl event at the Wausau Curling Center, 1920 Curling Way, has been changed from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28.

Instruction runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Participants will learn the rules and customs of the game and learn how to slide and deliver the curling stones into the target area. Wausau Curling Club members will provide the instruction.

People physically unable to slide will be taught how to push the stone with a curling stick.



Cost is $10 per person. Preregister at www.wausaucurling.org, or by calling 715-573-1959.





