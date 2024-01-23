MERRILL – An organized group of Lincoln County residents, People for Pine Crest, will hold a non-partisan, community meeting on the future of Lincoln County’s skilled nursing home, Pine Crest, at 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at the Merrill Enrichment Center, 303 N. Sales St. The meeting is open to the public.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and share their ideas about the future of Pine Crest Nursing Home, as well as learn about the nursing home and its financial position.

Dorothy Sky, President of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, will facilitate the meeting.

People for Pine Crest believe Pine Crest should remain a county-owned nursing home.