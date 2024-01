Wausau Pilot & Review

Hiya, I’m Kuru! I’m a sweet little lady that came to HSMC as a stray. I’m a happy go lucky gal that doesn’t let anything get me down. I’m soft, loving and ready for you to adopt me! What’s more, I’m gorgeous, don’t you think? I promise I’ll make a difference in your life if you just come to meet me soon!

This weekly feature is a service of S.C. Swiderski. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

