STEVENS POINT – Peer into the universe at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Allen F. Blocher Planetarium this January and February.

Planetarium shows will be offered on the Sundays of Jan. 28 – Feb. 25. All events are free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated and help continue these programs:

· Jan. 28 – 2 p.m. “Back to the Moon for Good” – Take a tour through the history of lunar exploration from the moon landing to the present as you learn about the current and future state of robotic moon exploration and settlement.

· Feb. 4 – 2 p.m. “Totality” – Learn about lunar and solar eclipses and look forward to upcoming eclipses and where to witness them.

· Feb. 4 – 3:30 p.m. “Sky Quest” –Narrated by “Star Trek: Voyager” actress Roxann Dawson, she introduces us to easily observable objects in the night sky while telling her story of how anyone interested in astronomy can choose to pursue it as a career and hobby. There will be a book reading before the show beginning at 3 p.m.

· Feb. 11 – 2 p.m. “Totality” – Learn about lunar and solar eclipses and look forward to upcoming eclipses and where to witness them.

· Feb. 18 – 2 p.m. “Phantom of the Universe – The Search for Dark Matter” – Speed alongside particles through space and time while learning how scientists are attempting to locate black matter. The show is narrated by Academy Award winner, Tilda Swinton and sound by Skywalker Sound.

· Feb. 25 – 2 p.m. “Two Small Pieces of Glass – The Amazing Telescope” – Explore the discovery of the telescope made over 400 years ago through the eyes of two students and their conversation with a female astronomer.

Planetarium seating is first come, first served for up to 55 people. Groups of eight or more can schedule a special showing of any planetarium program by calling 715-346-2208 or completing an online request form. There is a cost for these requests.

The planetarium is on the second floor of the UW-Stevens Point Science Building. 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot D behind the building and is free in all university lots after 7 p.m. and on weekends.

Stargazing sessions are available Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights, weather dependent, either in the Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory or on Coleman field, on the corner of Maria Street and Reserve Street. Viewings will be held only if the skies are clear and the temperature is above 15 degrees Fahrenheit. Please check the department’s website linked below for weather status updates.

Learn more at https://www.uwsp.edu/smcpa/blocher-planetarium.

The show “Back to the Moon for Good” will be offered Jan. 28 as part of the free planetarium programs offered through University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in January and February. Photo courtesy UW-Stevens Point.

