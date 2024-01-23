The Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service announced today Jay Stahl as its new journalism fellow.

Stahl, an entertainment reporter at USA TODAY, has been an integral part of the WIPPS Student Journalism Program over the last year, where he provides mentorship and guidance to high school students interested in a career in journalism.

A native of Wausau and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Stahl began his journalism journey with an internship at his hometown paper, the Wausau Daily Herald. After graduation, Stahl joined The Des Moines Register as an entertainment reporter.

Just two years after his graduation, Stahl joined USA Today as an entertainment reporter. He is a 2019 People of the Year honoree from USA TODAY Network Wisconsin, an honor he received as a senior in college.

Stahl credits his success to the great mentors he had early in his career in Wausau.

“My time at UWSP at Wausau and the internship at The Wausau Daily Herald in my hometown helped make me a writer,” Stahl said in a news release. “Now, as I enter the next phase of my career, I’m pleased to help the next generation of journalists in my hometown find their voice.”

As a WIPPS journalism fellow and through his work with the Student Journalism Program, Stahl helps students improve their writing skills and teaches them how to pitch story ideas and conduct interviews.

“We’ve been so grateful for Jay’s help with the journalism program,” said Eric Giordano, WIPPS executive director, in the release. “In addition to the writing, editing, and interviewing skills he’s able to teach these students, he has been able to provide direction on how to pursue a career in journalism.”

The Student Journalism Program serves high school students interested in pursuing a career in journalism. The program helps to improve student’s written and verbal communication skills, digital literacy, investigative reporting, objective competency and more. Learn more about the program at https://wipps.org/programs/student-journalism/.

Source: WIPPS

Like this: Like Loading...