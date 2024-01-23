Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Brady Brimacombe scored 2:04 into overtime to give the Wausau West a 2-1 win over Wisconsin Rapids in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys hockey game Monday at the Marathon Park Ice Arena.

Rapids scored first as Carsen Gause had a goal 7:07 into the game.

The score remained the same until West’s Ayden Abuzzahab scored off an assists from Ray Reineck with 2:58 remaining in regulation and the game went to overtime, where Brimacombe won it early for the Warriors.

Parks Guenther had 24 saves in goal for Wausau West, which improves to 10-9 overall and 6-1 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Wausau West hosts first-place Stevens Point (14-0-1, 8-0 WVC) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Marathon Park.

Warriors 2, Raiders 1 (OT)

Wisconsin Rapids 1 0 0 0 – 1

Wausau West 0 0 1 1 – 2

First period: 1. WR, Carsen Gause (Josh Dekarske, Griffin Schindler), 7:07.

Third period: 2. WW, Ayden Abuzzahab (Ray Reineck), 14:02.

Overtime: 3. WW, Brady Brimacombe, 2:04.

Saves: WR, Noah Petersen 30; WW, Parks Guenther 24.

Records: Wisconsin Rapids 12-5, 5-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau West 10-9, 6-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

