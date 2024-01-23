WAUSAU – All snow and ice activities planned for Wausau’s Winter Fest this weekend have been cancelled because of warmer-than-average temperatures and limited snowfall.

The Jan. 27 event will still be held, however, Wausau Events said today in a news release. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the festival will offer kids’ activities, a full petting zoo, crafts, pizza and cookies in Washington Square in downtown Wausau and on North Third Street, just outside Washington Square.

“It is unusual that we need to worry about the lack of snow and warmer temperatures impacting our January events,” Alissandra Aderholdt, executive director for Wausau Events, said. “We look forward to the indoor events this weekend and hopefully more snowfall during the 2025 season.”



For more information on the 2024 Winter Fest, visit wausauevents.org.

