AUBURNDALE – Caden Weinfurter drained five 3-pointers and scored 22 points to help lead the Auburndale boys basketball team to a 74-46 win over Wausau Newman Catholic in a Marawood Conference South Division game Tuesday night at Auburndale High School.

Evan Scholl added 20 points for the Eagles, who are now 13-2 overall and 9-1 in the Marawood South.

Quincy Pfender led all scorers with 23 points for Newman Catholic (2-13, 1-9 Marawood South).

Newman Catholic will take a week off before hosting first-place Marathon in a Marawood South game next Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 7:15 p.m.

Eagles 74, Cardinals 46

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (46): Quincy Pfender 9 1-2 23, Lucas Pfiffner 4 0-0 9, Aiden Spychalla 0 5-6 5, Antony Hoffer 0 0-00 0, Lucas Erdman 0 0-0 0, Griffin Puent 0 0-0 0, Liam McCarty 3 2-4 8, Jed Blum 0 1-2 1. FG: 16. FT: 9-14. 3-pointers: 5 (Pfender 4, Pfiffner 1). Fouls: 17. Fouled out: none. Record: 2-13, 1-9 Marawood Conference South Division.

AUBURNDALE (74): Caden Weinfurter 8-14 1-1 22, Evan Scholl 9-14 0-0 20, Kaden Anderson 4-11 4-10 13, Blake Raab 3-4 1-2 10, Thomas Aue 3-5 0-0 6, Peyton Weinfurter 1-4 0-1 3, Nick Steines 0-0 0-0 0, Josh Lundgren 0-1 0-0 0, Keegan Empey 0-1 0-0 0, Ayden Raab 0-0 0-1 0, Mason Meissner 0-1 0-0 0, Aden Cherney 0-0 0-0 0. FG: 28-55. FT: 6-15. 3-pointers: 12-27 (C. Weinfurter 5-11, B. Raab 3-4, Scholl 2-5, Anderson 1-3, P. Weinfurter 1-3, Lundgren 0-1). Rebounds: 35 (Anderson 11). Fouls: 9. Fouled out: none. Record: 13-2, 9-1 Marawood Conference South Division.

