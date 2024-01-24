WESTON – D.C. Everest Area School District’s mixed-grade, project-based school is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2024-2025 school year for students in grade K, 2, 4 and 5.

Families with students in grades 1 and 3 who are interested in attending Odyssey Elementary can be placed on a waiting list.

At Odyssey Elementary, students learn in a mixed-grade environment and participate in hands-on, project-based learning. Rather than being separated into learning groups based on their grade, students learn at their own pace and as they complete grade-level standards they progress to instruction at the next grade level.

To maintain an 18:1 student/teacher ratio, the number of students is limited to 72. Therefore, Odyssey Elementary implements a lottery enrollment process.

Families interested in having their child attend Odyssey must complete an online form and then attend one mandatory parent meeting. An in-person meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at Odyssey Elementary, 4704 Camp Phillips Road, Weston. A virtual meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 15.

After attending one of the mandatory meetings, families will receive a link to complete a lottery application, which is due at 3 p.m. March 1. The lottery drawing for enrollment will take place at 3 p.m. March 19.

To complete an online form indicating your student’s interest in attending Odyssey and for complete information, visit odyssey.dce.k12.wi.us/odyssey-resources/odyssey-enrollment.

