STEVENS POINT – The latest advancements and applications of artificial intelligence in various sectors, including heath care, business and industry, will be shared at a conference in February at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

“AI Innovations at Work” will be held Feb. 23 in the Dreyfus University Center. The one-day conference offers professionals, academics and students the opportunity to learn more about the transformative world of AI. The conference will feature keynote speakers and industry leaders with valuable insights into emerging AI trends and its evolving role in shaping the future.

Keynote speakers include Ron Galloway, a renowned researcher and author who focuses on disruptive technology, and Nick Myers, CEO and co-founder of RedFox AI and an expert on digital healthcare and AI. Amy Pechacek, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, will also share remarks.

Breakout sessions will cover a range of topics, from ethical considerations to the practical impacts of AI on business and health care. Participants will be able to connect with like-minded individuals, share ideas and potentially forge new partnerships, said Jennifer Hess, an associate director for Continuing Education and Outreach.

“Embracing AI in the workplace is not just a choice; it’s a necessity for the future,” Hess said. “Much like the internet revolutionized our way of life, AI is the next inevitable frontier that we cannot afford to avoid. Harnessing its power will not only reshape the way we work but also propel us into a new era of innovation and efficiency.”

The conference registration fee is $199 for the public and has a discounted rate for UW-Stevens Point students. The fee includes all sessions, a parking pass and lunch. To learn more about the conference, sessions and registration, visit www3.uwsp.edu/conted/Pages/AI-Innovations-at-Work.aspx.

Like this: Like Loading...