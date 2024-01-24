STEVENS POINT – A lecture about the resilience and sustainability issues facing Wisconsin communities will be offered through the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point this spring semester.

“Sustainable and Resilient Communities” is the UW-Stevens Point College of Letters and Science community engagement series offered free of charge and open to the public. It welcomes anyone interested in urban planning, energy policy, natural resource management and climate resilience to attend.

Led by Janet Silbernagel, the first lecture “Designing for Sustainability and Resiliency: A Tale of Two Towns” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at UW-Stevens Point Dreyfus University Center Theatre.

The presentation will focus on her role as part of a consulting team to create a resiliency plan in response to southern Wisconsin flooding, including her work within the Black Earth Creek watershed to strategically locate green infrastructure features.

To learn more or find the live stream, visit www.uwsp.edu/SRC.

