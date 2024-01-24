Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Reinhardt F. Sodke

Reinhardt (Rhiny/Ron) Sodke, 80, of Wausau passed away surrounded by family on Monday, January 22nd, 2024 in the comfort of his own home. He was born to the late Richard and Bertha (Punke) Sodke of Rib Falls Wisconsin. Reinhardt married Sandra (Westberg) Sodke on June 18, 1966. Prior to his retirement, Rhiny worked at Green Bay Packaging Inc for 40 years.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Sandra (Westberg) Sodke. Their two sons Paul (Ann) Sodke and Scott (Virginia Bryant) Sodke. Granddaughters Jacie (Dustin) Kellner and Jennifer Sodke. A great grandson, Leo Kellner. Rhiny is also survived by his sister, Doris Erdman and many nieces and nephews.

Rhiny enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, four wheeling, fishing, camping, pontooning, going for long drives and cheering on the Packers.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by eight brothers Ralph, Richard (Olga), Lawrence, Clarence, Reuben (Pat), Bertram, Delmar, Gordon (Sylvia) Sodke and one sister, Lorraine (Aloysius) Schara and a brother-in-law, Lawrence Erdman.

Public Visitation will be held Saturday, January 27th, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with services at 12:00 PM at Helke Funeral Home with Pastor Jeffrey Mahnke officiating. Cremation will follow at Continual Care Crematory, Inc in Wausau, Wisconsin. Private burial to be held at a later date at the Edgar Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thanks to St. Croix Hospice and Benedictive Nursing home for all the care they gave Rhiny over the past year, and all the friends and family for their support during this difficult time.

Gretchen A. Nienow

Gretchen Alice (Kreager) Nienow left this earth early Monday morning, January 22, 2024 to be welcomed home by her Lord and Savior and all her family that had preceded her. She would be the first to say that her 93 years of life were filled with blessings beyond her imagination.

She was born the youngest of seven children, to Jesse Kent Kreager and Ernest Kreager on December 2, 1930. She lost her mother at the age of 12 and her father when she was 14. She was raised by her brothers Charles, Walter (George), John, Milton (Spike), Thomas Kreager, and sister Ruth Janz, all who preceded her in death.

Gretchen spent all but a few years on the family farm in the town of Hewitt where she and John farmed the family farm for over 55 years. Though she only graduated from 8th grade and often wished that she could have gone on to high school, she was wise beyond her years and often shared her unique words of wisdom!

On July 2, 1949, she married John Albert Nienow. The wedding dinner was held in the front yard of the family farm. She often spoke of how the morning of her wedding she went to buy the food served that day not knowing anything about planning a wedding dinner. She and John celebrated 61 years of marriage raising eight children; Marjorie (Wayne) Viergutz, Ellen (David) Hussong, Nancy (Walter) Borchardt, Christine Lerch, LaDonna (David) Fermanich, Becky (Michael) Faehling, Robert (Lisa) Nienow and one daughter-in-law, Ruthie (Bill) Scudder. Their son Ernest died in an auto accident when he was 20 years old.

Gretchen is survived by 19 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 10 great great-grandchildren. As the last “Aunt” on both the Kreager and Nienow sides of the family, she also leaves behind many special nieces and nephews. She treasured each of them and they all carry such amazing stories in their hearts of time spent with her.

Her early upbringing served as a foundation for her ability to deal with adversity. She and John endured many more in their years together, but always looked for the blessings amidst the trials. Their strong faith served them well throughout their years together and continued throughout both of their lifetimes. This strong faith, love of family and the farm were deeply engrained in their children and will serve as an ongoing testimony of their “seed, plant, harvest” way of life!

Gretchen was a friend to many, but above all else, she was the most wonderful devoted mother, and she often said her children were her bouquet of roses.

She understood that God is the creator and provider of all things and during the hardest trials and sorrows she understood that God would provide her with comfort and strength. She had the gift of hospitality, wisdom, and wit. Anyone who dropped in at the farm was welcomed and fed, and because of her large and extended family there was always someone stopping by. The kitchen table was where we gathered to celebrate life and laughter was the music of her home.

Gretchen spent her last years reading, embroidering, spending time with her kids, and playing cards. She was lovingly cared for during the final years by her daughter Marj and son-in-law Wayne. She and Wayne were fierce card playing competitors and they daily met for games of Sequence and rummy. She taught the whole family how to play rummy and said she was so thankful to spend these last years having such fun with her kids.

Her last few weeks were a struggle for her and her family, for we never wanted to say good-bye. She obliged us by giving us one last long good-bye as we sat by her bedside. She left us with joy and humor in the midst of our tears and we will praise God forever for the gift of such a humble, wise, beautiful mother.

Funeral services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church 238145, Star Road, Aniwa, WI, on Saturday, January 27 at 11:00 am. Visitation will take place at the church on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm and again starting at 9:30 am on Saturday prior to the service. Pastor Ryan Fehrmann will officiate.

Memorials can be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Zion Ladies Aid LWML.

Thank you to Wausau Manor and Hospice Services for the care of Gretchen during her last few days.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

James L. Schumacher

James (Jim) Schumacher, beloved son of Mary Ellen Schumacher and the late Harold J Schumacher, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2024 after a 2 ½ year battle with cancer.

Jim was born on May 4, 1970. He attended St Mary’s Elementary School in Marathon and Marathon High School, graduating as class valedictorian in 1988. Jim continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he graduated with a degree in Mechanical engineering in 1992.

After completing his studies, Jim worked as an engineer at Procter and Gamble in Green Bay for two years before returning to the family ginseng business. Together with his brother David and family, he went on to build a very successful ginseng business, now known as Schumacher Ginseng.

When not working in the business, Jim loved to run, hunt, fish, and enjoy the outdoors. He also enjoyed playing softball, volleyball, and tennis. Jim was also very active at St Mary’s church where he was a lector, religious education coordinator, and a member of both choirs.

Jim had a wonderful impact on the lives of his nieces, nephews, and the young ones in his community. He was a loving and supportive uncle and teacher, there to offer guidance and encouragement. Jim took great pleasure in witnessing their achievements and played an integral role in shaping their lives. He also liked entertaining the littlest ones with “simon says”, “I draw the frying pan” and teaching them their prayers.

Jim leaves behind a legacy of love and hard work and will be deeply missed by his mother, Mary Ellen Schumacher, his siblings David (special friend Tina) Schumacher, Dan (Deb) Schumacher, Donna (Dan) Leydet, Lori (Dave) Jore, his nieces and nephews Heather (Mark) Boatman, Matthew (Wendy) Schumacher, Kristen (Cody) Wolfert, Aaron Schumacher, Nathan Jore, Eric Jore, Andrea Jore, Thomas (Marissa) Leydet, Andrew Leydet, great nieces and nephew Brynnlee Boatman, Elsie Wolfert, Blake Wolfert, Lexi Schumacher, and Mia Schumacher, Godmother Dorothy Schumacher and many aunts, uncles and cousins as well as his extended family and friends who were touched by his presence. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.

He was preceded in death by his father Harold Schumacher, grandparents John and Marie Schumacher and Jacob and Marie Knauf, Godfather Deacon LeRoy Knauf, and several uncles.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 26th, 2024 from 4 pm till 8 pm and again from 9 am till time of service on Saturday, January 27th at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. The Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 27th.

The family would like to thank Father Joe for his unending love and support.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Susanne J. Tobalsky

Susanne Janet Tobalsky, 85, went to join the angels on Sunday, January 21, 2024. She spent her final days surrounded by her loving family and gave them her last sweet smile. Known simply as Sue to her family and friends, she became better known as Grandma Sue to her many grand and great-grandchildren who were the absolute joy of her life.

She was born on June 16, 1938 to the late Herbert and Frances (Matter) Schwocho in Spencer, Wisconsin. She attended grammar school at G.D. Jones and Trinity Lutheran School in Wausau and graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1956. It was there where she met the one and only love of her life, Robert Tobalsky.

They were married in a lovely chapel ceremony at Camp Pendleton, CA where Robert was serving in the Marines. Together they had three children, Rick (Cathy), Reyne (Chris) Check, and Steven (Marcy). They in turn blessed her with 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Memories of them all will surely go with her on her final journey.

Sue began her career working for a doctor in Oceanside, CA who performed a lifesaving surgery on her. She was his receptionist, instrument sterilizer, surgery assistant, and bookkeeper. After returning to Wisconsin, she continued her medical related career at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield and the Wausau Medical Center. There her ever-smiling face and pleasant personality greeted thousands of patients over some 35 years.

Grandma Sue was known for her one-of-a-kind recipes, especially her own secret version of Caesar Salad dressing. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family on holidays and any other times she could arrange. Many of her recipes were shared in a special family cookbook passed down to her grandchildren. She also enjoyed sewing and somehow found the time to sew First Holy Communion dresses for five of her granddaughters. This ended when her arthritis-ridden fingers became too painful for such detailed work.

Her painful fingers didn’t keep her from clicking a camera and she found out that she had a knack of spotting and taking the most beautiful scenic fall pictures. Each fall, around their anniversary date, they would drive up north to find and take “just a few more” fall pictures. Summers found her at the family cottage where the joy of her life was seeing her entire family gathered together and everyone enjoying nature, each other, and God’s bountiful blessings.

Sue may best be remembered for her ever-present beautiful smile, her pleasing personality, her love of family, her strength to deal with the many health issues that came her way, and a never-ending faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

A funeral Mass at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1104 South Ninth Avenue, Wausau, will be held on Monday, January 29, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Samuel Martin. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or a charity of your choice in her name would be welcomed.

Janet C. Tlusty

Janet C. Tlusty, age 80, passed on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born August 10, 1943, in Plainview, Minnesota to the late Luella and Arnold Haack. After high school, she completed her undergraduate and post graduate studies at Winona State University, and then relocated to Central Wisconsin to start her teaching career.

Jan met the love of her life, David Tlusty, in Wausau on a blind date. They were married for 52 years before his passing in 2021. Together they raised two children, JuliAnn and Lance.

She was a devoted and loving caregiver to her husband David for 29 years after an accident that left him unable to walk. Her devotion and caring extended to her teaching career as well where she taught math to students of many ages from preschool to college. She was gifted at math and science, and passionate about breaking the stereotypes of girls going into STEM related professions. During her years as a stay-at-home mom, she was always available to the neighborhood kids for tutoring.

Jan loved gardening, antiques, the arts, and thrifting. She spent her free time cultivating her garden and attending local concerts and plays. She volunteered at church, Bethesda Thrift Store, and the Woodson YMCA. She was a patient and caring wife, mother and friend, and a great listener. With her unassuming demeanor she was happiest out of the spotlight, quietly observing the world around her.

Jan is preceded in death by her parents, Luella and Arnold Haack; sister, MaryLou; and husband, David. She is survived by her siblings, David, Jean, Gordon, and Kevin; children, JuliAnn Sklow and Lance Tlusty; grandchildren, David Sklow, and Joza and Zinedine Tlusty; many brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; and close friends.

There will be a private family burial on Saturday, January 27, 2024. Friends and family are welcomed to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 27, from 2:00 – 4:30 p.m. at The Landing, inside the Woodson YMCA, 707 3rd St. Wausau, WI. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Dolores A. Maguire

Dolores A. Maguire, 95, died Wednesday, January 17, 2024 under the care of Heartland Hospice at Stoney River Assisted Living, Marshfield.

She was born January 28, 1928 in Marathon, daughter of the late Robert and Elizabeth (Kennedy) Hall. On June 15, 1949 she married James Maguire at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. He preceded her in death.

Dolores enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilting, embroidering, ceramics, and setting jigsaw puzzles. She also liked gardening, baking and canning. Above all, she was a wonderful mother who raised nine children and loved spending time with them and their families.

Survivors include her children, Donna (Aaron) Staab, Patricia Maguire, Jim (Sue Raab) Maguire, Margie (Leo) Smrz, Kevin (Sandra) Maguire, Katie (John) Zoborowski, Mike (Vicki) Maguire and Brendan (Jodi) Maguire; grandchildren, David (Kristin) Staab, Michael (Karla) Staab, Ryan (Rachael), Staab, Chelsie (Marty) Pagel, Shaenah (Nathan) Hernday, Rachel (Chandler) Cirricione, Matthew (Nicole) Smrz, Stacy (Daniel) Chelette, Adam (Jodi) Maguire, Brynn (Sam Wollersheim) Maguire, Brad (Alma) Stanley, Heather (Ben) Powell, Phillip (Kate) Maguire, Paul (McKayla Scheuer) Maguire, Grace (Adam Potts) Maguire, Lizzie Maguire, Miles Maguire, 2 step grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Thomas, Emily, Adrian, Maya, Oliver, Bennett, Ellie, Josie, Callahan, Ceci, James, Levi, Lydia, Ian, Opal, Gavin, Claire, Jack, Max, and Baby girl Hernday, (expected in February), and 4 step great grandchildren; sister, Mary Zebro; brother, Robert (Lucy) Hall; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, James, she was preceded in death by a son, Tim Maguire, daughter-in-law, Julie Maguire, six brothers and sisters. Numerous sister and brother in-laws.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 12:00 p.m. Noon on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Halder. Monsignor Joseph Diermeier and Rev. Joseph Nakwah will preside. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Halder. Private burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Grandchildren will serve as Pallbearers.

Dolores’s family thanks Stoney River Assisted Living staff and Heartland Hospice nurses, aides and chaplain for their excellent, kind, caring services provided for Dolores.

Memorials may be made to St Patrick’s church and Heartland Hospice In lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

David J. Gleason Sr.

David “Dave” Gleason, 83, Schofield WI passed away Sunday, January 21, 2024, at Aspirus Hospital, Wausau, surrounded by his loving family. Dave was born April 6, 1940, in Lacrosse WI. He joined the U.S. Army and served 3 1/2 years as a paratrooper from 1959 – 1962. In 1962 Dave met his wife Karen Dallman, they married in1963 and recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. Dave pursued a career in sheet metal and from 1977 – 2023 he owned and operated Knudson Sheet Metal, Inc. He enjoyed the hard work of building a successful business and always said “if you enjoy what you are doing, you never work a day in your life”.

Dave also enjoyed the outdoors. His passions included tending to his hunting land and fishing from the dock at his home on the lake with family and friends. Hosting weekly stock market chats with Duane was also a favorite pastime. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, attending their sporting events and special occasions.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Gleason, Schofield; his son, David (Kimberly) Gleason Jr, Brentwood TN, and daughter Kimberly (John) Sperl, Weston WI; four grandchildren, Nicholas Gleason, Naples FL; Benjamin Gleason, Kailua HI; Madeline Gleason, Knoxville TN; and Dustin Sperl, Madison WI; sister, Kathy Gorecki, Weston WI.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys and father, Larry.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday February 1st, 2024, at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild, WI. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 am until the time of Mass. Full military honors will then follow.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Joan L. Berndt

We bid farewell to a remarkable soul as we mourn the passing of Joan L Berndt. She peacefully left us on January 20, 2024 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Joan was born to parents Martin and Lorena Kiefer on December 14, 1939, in Wausau. Her devout Christian faith guided her through the years with love and compassion, and she was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church for 50+ years. She actively participated in several Bible study clubs, nurturing her spiritual growth, and sharing her insights with others.

Joan’s love for sports was infectious, particularly for college football and basketball, as she supported both the Wisconsin Badgers and the Duke Blue Devils. A dedicated Green Bay Packer season ticket holder and loyal fan, she enjoyed the excitement and camaraderie of every game day.

Joan embraced the beauty of nature, finding joy among her cherished flowers and plants. Her green thumb led her to membership in the YWCA Garden Club, where she shared her wisdom and fostered a love for nature within the community. She was also an avid reader and was active in several book clubs throughout the years. Joan was a dog lover, and especially enjoyed the companionship of her dogs Bucky, Murphy, and Scottie throughout her lifetime. She was a devoted, caring, and present friend, who nurtured her many lifelong friendships through regular trips, phone calls, and visits. In addition to her numerous activities, Joan was a loyal partner and supporter of Norm as the owner/operator of Berndt’s Pharmacy, and she served as the past President of the Wisconsin Pharmacist Association Auxiliary.

Joan’s heart belonged to her family. Throughout her 63 years of marriage, she shared an unbreakable bond with her husband Norm. Their partnership was a testament to the enduring power of love, which guided them through life’s joys and sorrows. Joan reveled in the role of a loving mother, nurturing her children with support, kindness, and devotion. She especially enjoyed many days of happy memories at the family cottage in Lake Tomahawk, WI.

Above all, her grandchildren held a special place in her heart. They brought her immense joy and filled her with happiness. Joan cherished their presence, creating precious memories that will forever hold a treasured place in their hearts.

Joan leaves behind her beloved husband, Norm; adored children, Brad (Sue) Berndt and Julia Berndt; cherished grandchildren, Sarah (Scott) LeVine and Luke Berndt; and sister-in-law, Janean (Bill) Larson. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald; and granddaughter, Faith.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Visitation will be at 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Pastor Ethan Larson will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Joan’s name to Wesley United Methodist Church, Wausau, WI or Forest Springs Ministry, Westboro, WI.

Our family wishes to thank the dedicated doctors and nurses in the Aspirus Critical Care Unit- your care and compassion for Joan was outstanding.

