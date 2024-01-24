By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A 28-year-old man on the sex offender registry is facing new accusations of assaulting a 10-year-old girl in Wausau, according to court documents.

Daniel Shea Geraty is already listed as a sex offender registrant, a requirement that won’t expire for another 10 years. Now, prosecutors will seek to place him on lifetime supervision if he is convicted of the latest charges against him, including first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13. The charges were filed Jan. 22 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

The alleged victim was brought to the Child Advocacy Center by her father, and told a forensic interviewer that Geraty put his hand down her pants on multiple occasions, kissed her and showered with her.

Gerarty is not a blood relative of the child.

In a prior case from 2014, Gerarty was charged with second degree sexual assault of a child, but was given a second chance with a deferred sentencing agreement. But court records show he did not comply with all the requirements of the agreement and was ultimately convicted of third-degree sexual assault. He spent three years on probation and was ordered to register as a sex offender until 2034.

During an initial appearance Jan. 22, Circuit Judge Greg Strasser ordered a $2,500 bond for Gerarty, who posted the cash the same day and is not currently in custody. He was ordered to have no contact with the girl or anyone younger than 18 and is not allowed in bars, taverns, liquor stores or beer tents. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 31.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

