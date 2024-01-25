WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts has awarded Best in Show for the 34th annual “Midwest Seasons” exhibit to a Neillsville resident.

Cathy Jean Clark was recognized with the honor for her piece, “New Snow.”

Additionally, the CVA announced its Awards of Excellence and Honors awards.

Bonnie Schetski earned the Award of Excellence for her artwork “Conversations on the Sugar River,” now on display at the Center for the Visual Arts in Wausau. Photo courtesy CVA.

Awards of Excellence went to “Conversations on the Sugar River” by Bonnie Schetski of Waukesha; “Queen Anne’s Lace Prairie” by Helen Klebesadel of Madison; and “Wisconsin March” by Sandi Wysock of Madison.

Honors awards went to Eileen Urness of Cedar Grove; Angela Schlagel of Marathon; and Tayna Otto of Wausau for their artworks.

The awards were announced during a reception Jan. 19 for “Midwest Seasons” and other exhibitions that opened in January.

“In making the final decisions for the exhibition I looked to … Aldo Leopold as a guide and chose work where I could feel the essence of the season and magic within the art,” said juror Angela Johnson.

If you go

What: “Midwest Seasons”

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Now through March 16

Where: Center for the Visual Arts, Caroline S. Mark Gallery, 427 N. Fourth St., Wausau

Cost: Free







