WESTON – D.C. Everest Senior High School varsity football coach Tim Strehlow has resigned his position after seven years as the team’s leader, the D.C. Everest Area School District announced this week.

In turn, Strehlow has accepted a position with DCE Athletics as the supervisor of its strength and conditioning program. He will remain a physical education teacher and head coach for the 2023-2024 Boys Varsity Track & Field team at the senior high.

Under Strehlow’s leadership, the DCE varsity football team qualified for the playoffs five times and secured one Wisconsin Valley Conference Championship title.

“We are grateful for all Tim has done for our students, both on and off the field,” said DCE Senior High Principal Mike Raether in a news release. “One of Tim’s strengths is his ability to connect with students and encourage them to push themselves as students and athletes both in his physical education classes and on the football field. He plays an important role in leadership sessions we host for students, demonstrating the importance of serving the community as student-athletes.”

Strehlow has been a long-time fixture with Everest football, as a player, an assistant and head coach.

“In his new role he will continue to have a positive impact on our football program, as well as all our other athletic programs,” said Mike Mathies, DCE athletic director. “He has a vision and his ability to build positive relationships with our student-athletes makes him an excellent option to lead our district’s strength and conditioning program.

“The upcoming opening of the Greenheck Turner Community Center will give our athletes an additional space to train, and Coach Strehlow is the perfect person to develop a program with that additional space in mind. I am very excited for Tim, for our student-athletes and all our athletic programs.”

The search for a new DCE varsity football coach has begun.

