MILWAUKEE – A central Wisconsin woman and distinguished figure in the field of special education has been honored as the 2023 Special Education Director of the Year by both the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and the Wisconsin Council of Administrators of Special Services.

Kelly Kapitz. Photo courtesy www.mcse.k12.wi.us/.

Kelly Kapitz’s exemplary contributions to the advancement of special education and her dedication to creating an inclusive educational environment has led to this esteemed recognition, the awarding organizations said in mid January.

Kapitz embarked on her career in 1988 when she joined Marathon County Special Education as a school psychologist. After nine years of service, during which she also served as a school psychologist and director at the Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District, Kapitz returned to Marathon County Special Education in 2000. In her current role as special education director, she has continued to make an impact on the lives of students with diverse learning needs.

Kapitz earned her doctorate in education leadership and policy analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2014. Her dedication extends beyond her administrative duties, as she actively participates in various initiatives aimed at supporting students with disabilities during their transition from high school to post-secondary life.

Kapitz’s involvement in community service is notable, having served on the United Way Early Years Coalition, played a pivotal role in bringing countywide medical director services to the area, chaired the Life Report Education Committee, and contributed to several work groups for WCASS and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Recognized as an Athena Nominee and acknowledged by the Wisconsin School Administrator Alliance, Kapitz has consistently demonstrated leadership and advocacy for students with disabilities. Her commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive learning environment has earned her the respect of colleagues and community members alike.

Kapitz was officially recognized and celebrated at the Wisconsin Association of School Boards State Convention on Jan. 17.

Source: Wisconsin Association of School Boards and the Wisconsin Council of Administrators of Special Services

