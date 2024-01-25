Dear editor,

Recently, I asked family members and friends: What are your main concerns in 2024?

The responses centered around climate change and the environment; unions; supporting public schools with additional funds to counter the taxpayer money going to unaccountable private schools; gerrymandering and redistricting; the slaughter of children by high-powered rifles; Social Security and Medicare; raising the minimum wage; increase the number of charging stations for vehicles; use money from the military budget for people programs—education, healthcare, childcare; as our local newspapers fail, so does our knowledge of what the government is doing; disinformation and lies; the Citizens United decision and the flood of money into campaigns.

One person listed rights: for women to make their own decisions regarding their bodies; for children to have adequate food, shelter, education, medical care, to be free from violence of any kind, to grow up in a country that respects the laws and the Constitution.

Another person mentioned the survival of our present form of a representative republic, aka democracy, and Project 2025 and Day One.

What is Project 2025?

The Heritage Foundation along with about 70 other wealthy think tanks has written a handbook of nearly 1,000 pages that outlines what will be done on Day One and beyond should Donald Trump or another Republican win the presidential election in November of 2024.

The goal is to “have the civic infrastructure in place on Day One to commandeer, reshape and do away with what Republicans decry as the ‘deep state’ bureaucracy, in part by firing as many as 50,000 federal workers.” These positions would be filled “with like-minded officials more eager to fulfill a new executive’s approach to governing.”

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/conservatives-aim-to-restructure-u-s-government-and-replace-it-with-trumps-vision

Conservatives plan “to defund the Department of Justice, dismantle the FBI, break up the Department of Homeland Security and eliminate the Departments of Education and Commerce. Project 2025 proposes to deregulate targeted industries, privatize government functions to help American corporations make more money at the expense of the working middle class and everyone except the oligarchs and the 1 percent.” https://michiganadvance.com/2024/01/16/project-2025-if-allowed-will-cement-america-as-a-rightwing-authoritarian-state/

The readers can read the full report here: https://www.project2025.org/

https://www.heritage.org/press/project-2025-announces-latest-additions-presidential-administration-academy

How will we prepare for these changes is one question.

What will we do in the next eight months to assure our present system of government survives?

Joyce Luedke of Weston

