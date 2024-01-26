KESHENA – Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg was awarded recently the Business of the Year Award for 2023 by Shawano Country Chamber of Commerce.

This is the first time the gaming and hotel organization has won the Business of the Year award.

Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg has been in business since 2008. It went through a major expansion in 2018, expanding gaming space and adding a luxury hotel.

“The Team at Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg is grateful and honored to receive this award,” said Executive Manager Fletcher Collins in a news release. “The hard work and dedication of the team is what earned us this recognition. I am privileged to work alongside these wonderful people every day.”

The award presented by the Shawano Country Chamber of Commerce, compared impacts on the community, economy, enhanced services/products, commitment to employees, keys to success and overcoming of obstacles.

“This is a place where team becomes family,” said Senior Manager Public Relations Jessica White Wing Clark. “Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg’s family team of employees truly makes a difference every step of the way, and it shows.”

