WAUSAU – The Marathon County Public Library has installed a new Mamava lactation pod to meet the needs of breastfeeding parents.

Mamava lactation pods are freestanding spaces intentionally designed with easy-to-clean surfaces and conveniently placed outlets to provide a comfortable and private option to breastfeed or pump.

The pod is on the first floor of the library, and can be used during regular business hours. It can be accessed by nursing visitors and employees, and breastfeeding community members are welcome to book the pod as well.

Call the Wausau Headquarters at 715-261-7200 for more information. To learn more about Mamava, visit https://www.mamava.com.

Like this: Like Loading...