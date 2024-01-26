Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Newman Catholic girls basketball team picked up its second win a row as it defeated Marathon 37-32 in a Marawood Conference South Division game Thursday at Newman Catholic High School.

Evie Bates had 11 points to lead a balanced scoring attack for the Cardinals, who are now 4-13 overall and 3-9 in the Marawood South.

Emma Love scored 12 points for Marathon (5-13, 2-10 Marawood South).

Newman Catholic hosts Rib Lake for a Marawood crossover game on Monday at 7:15 p.m. Marathon’s next game is Tuesday at Stevens Point Pacelli.

Cardinals 37, Raiders 32

Marathon 16 16 – 32

Newman Catholic 23 14 – 37

MARATHON (32): Addisyn Molepske 0 0-0 0, Chenpieng Phakitthong 0 4-6 4, Katelyn Love 0 0-5 0, Mylee Haehlke 2 1-2 6, Emma Love 5 2-7 12, Cayden Sapinski 0 1-2 1, Danica Paszek 1 0-0 2, Kyla Heise 1 1-2 3, Maycie Myszka 0 2-2 2, Izzy Vardon 0 2-2 2, Mayven Schneider 0 0-0 0. FG: 9. FG: 13-28. 3-pointers: 1 (Haehlke 1). Fouls: 20. Fouled out: none. Record: 5-13, 2-10 Marawood Conference South Division.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (37): Mallory Rozwodowski 2 0-0 5, Lily Shields 1 4-7 6, Mel Severson 1 0-0 2, Ashley Jankowski 2 2-6 7, Brianna Schulz 0 1-2 1, Aubrey Puent 2 0-0 5, Evie Bates 3 5-7 11. FG: 10. FT: 12-22. 3-pointers: 3 (Rozwadowski 1, Jankowski 1, Puent 1). Fouls: 22. Fouled out: none. Record: 4-13, 3-9 Marawood Conference South Division.

