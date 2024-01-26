The Texas Roadhouse of Rib Mountain presented $2,645 worth of gift cards to the Wausau American Legion Post 10 on Monday, January 15, 2024.

This was the eighth consecutive year that they have provided Post 10 with gift cards. These cards are made possible through a Texas Roadhouse program including their amazing staff and the generosity of their guests. With this gift card program the Post is able to expand its assistance to Veterans in need.

Throughout 2023, previous cards have enabled the Post to provide many service members and their families meals. The Post 10 Service Officer oversees the distribution of the cards to those in need. With uncertainty of travel and health concerns, these gift cards and the Texas Roadhouse “Meals to Go” program provide an opportunity for Veterans to call ahead for meals.

The Post also provides their Honor Guard members with gift cards after they have presided at more than one military funeral rite on the same day.

On behalf of the Post 10 members and all Veterans, we salute you!

Story and photo courtesy of Mike Heilmann

Post 10 Public Relations/ Historian

