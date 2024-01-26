Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Elaine D. Brodjeski

Elaine D. Brodjeski, 93, Town of Rib Mountain, passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at her home surrounded by family, under the care of Compassus Hospice. She had been a resident at Pride TLC in Weston, WI for the last eight months. Prior to Pride, she had TLC Home Care at home for two years. We extend a special thank you to Kathy and Jeanette for their compassion and thoughtful care, allowing her to live at home as long as she possibly could.

She married Alex Brodjeski (the second of nine children) on August 1, 1950, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Edgar, WI. He preceded her in death on August 20, 2003.

Elaine, the second of eight children, was born May 6, 1930, to Bruno and Margaret (Sazama) Dahlke. She attended the Hoard one room school house just south of the family farm in the Town of Frankfort for a few years, then graduated from St. John’s Catholic Elementary School in 1944, and later from Edgar High School in 1948.

She went on to attend Normal School in Medford, WI where she received her two-year teaching certificate. While still raising her busy family, she returned to college in the mid 70’s to obtain her BS from the University of Stevens Point.

Her very first teaching position in the early 50’s was in Rib Mountain’s one room school, then on to Birnamwood’s one room school. The rest of her teaching/subbing career was spent at local parochial schools in Wausau, Rothschild, and Marathon, WI.

She is survived by 6 children, Pamela (Douglas) Hustedt, Jeffrey (Connie Pyan), Gregory (Margaret Byers), Brian, Brenda (Jim) Norkosky, and Allen (Jennifer McDonnell). She has 11 grandchildren, Joel, Kelsey, Natalie, Jared, Alex, Rebecca, Evan, James, Ryan, Nathan, and Ella; and so far, has 9 great-grandchildren. The youngest of her 7 siblings survives her, Judith (Roland) Totzke. Surviving also are her sisters-in-law, Diane (Kenneth) Dahlke, Colette (Robert) Dahlke; Mary (Frank) Brodziski and Gloria (Steve) Brodziski, brothers-in-law, Tony (Ruth) Brodjeski and Mike Brodjeski; and many special nieces and nephews.

Deceased is her older sister Marie (Edward) Krebsbach, and her 6 younger brothers, Raymond Dahlke, Clement (Patricia) Dahlke, Kenneth (Diane) Dahlke, Robert (Colette) Dahlke, and Joseph Dahlke. Also deceased is a special Godchild, Christopher Dahlke; and in-laws, Edward (Grace) Brodjeski, Marion (Perry) Larson, Clement Brodjeski, Frank (Mary) Brodziski, Ben (Darlene) Brodjeski, and Steve (Gloria) Brodziski.

Elaine enjoyed education, reading, traveling (always taking the scenic route and getting lost), coin collecting with her grandsons and teaching her 3 oldest granddaughters to sew. For more years than her family can remember, she belonged to a close-knit monthly sheepshead card club who became her lifelong friends. She was a lifetime member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 12, 2024 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1104 S 9th Avenue, Wausau, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 pm. Father Samuel Martin will preside. Following, Elaine will be laid to rest at Restlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Elaine’s name.

Jay W. Zunker

Jay W. Zunker, 59, Athens passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at his home.

He was born June 2, 1964 in Wausau, son of Barbara (Schwocho) Zunker, Athens and the late James Zunker.

Jay worked at several local bakeries in the area, was a truck driver, a funeral home assistant at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Homes and most recently was an insurance representative in the State of Wisconsin.

Some of his favorite pastimes included deer hunting, making sausage, fishing, playing guitar and concertina and enjoying the company of his horses. Most especially Jay found peace just being outdoors.

Jay proudly served his country in the United States Navy for over 10 years.

Survivors include his two sons, Tanner and John Zunker, Athens, his mother, Barabara Zunker, Athens and his sister, Beth Steidl, Athens. Jay is further survived by many friends and shipmates.

At Jay’s request there will be no formal services.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Dale L. Matis

Dale Louis Matis, 77, of Marathon, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 in the woods.

He was born on April 17, 1946 to the late Louie and Rose (Sommers) Matis in Wausau. He later married the former Nancy Schuster on October 1, 1966 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Wausau.

Dale enjoyed his best times outside as a woodsman and a true outdoorsman. In his younger years he was a multiple award-winning snowmobile racer and former baseball player. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and was a trapper of muskrat, mink, and beaver. Dale was also famous for his grilled chicken that was prepared for and enjoyed by family and friends. He worked for many years as a logger and owned his own business.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy; sons, Davey (Krista) Matis and Paul (Lisa) Matis; daughters, Christy Blenker, Lisa Rennie, and Cathy Jo Matis; grandchildren, Ashley, Corrina, Andrew, Brett, Joe, Sam, Alisha, and Haley; great-grandchildren, Easton, Evelyn, and Athena; brother, Pete Matis; sister, Marlene Spiegel; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louie and Rose; and sisters, Nancy Blaschka and Rose Marie Frittitta.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m., followed by lunch, on Monday, January 29, 2024 at St. Mary’s Oratory, 325 Grand Avenue, Wausau, celebrated by Canon Aaron Huberfeld. Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Marathon. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Jeanette F. Venske

Jeanette Faye Venske, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin—October 8, 1929 to January 18, 2024

On Thursday morning, January 18, 2024, Jeanette Venske saw Jesus face to face. Leaving behind the body that, in recent months, had chained her to a hospice bed and to this earth, she ran into heaven and the arms of her beloved Savior. This was the culmination of her life and work. And although this was undoubtedly her most glorious encounter with Jesus, it was by no means her first.

She was the second of nine children born in Milwaukee to Edward, a tailor, and Gertrude (Nicholls) Boucher, a force of nature. A creative problem solver and the family “drill sergeant,” Jeanette kept the troops in line and organized daily work details. But beyond that, her efficiency, organizational skills, and disciplined personal habits left her siblings in awe and inspired them to follow her example. They emulated her beautiful handwriting, the way she dressed and did her hair, her comportment, and her commitment to excellence.

In her youth, Jeanette saw Jesus in a loving neighbor’s life, and she wanted to meet Jesus for herself. She did, and at the old Milwaukee Gospel Tabernacle, the drill sergeant swore allegiance to a new Commander. Her siblings—and her mother—followed her to church and chose to follow Jesus too.

In time, Jeanette set out for Rhode Island to attend Zion Bible Institute, a faith school that trained men and women for Christian ministry. Unsurprisingly, most of her siblings followed her—and later, so did her daughter. There, they learned to trust God to provide for their needs. They also grew through musical and ministry opportunities at the school as they prepared for lives of Christian service. But they also continued to learn much from their exemplary sister.

Jeanette married tall, handsome Reverend William Venske, and the couple embarked on a life of ministry together. They pastored churches in Nekoosa, Wisconsin, and Ironwood, Michigan, where their daughter, Kris, was born. At each church, Jeanette’s siblings often pitched in, practicing their preaching, teaching, musical, and leadership skills. Jeanette and Bill later pastored in Ladysmith, Menomonee Falls, Marinette, and Antigo, Wisconsin. They also ministered in Worcester, Massachusetts, Long Beach, California, and Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.

Far beyond those places, they impacted almost every city in Wisconsin—especially the children—through two special ministries. The first was Spencer Lake Bible Camp, where Jeanette and Bill were both working when they met. Through the years, the pair had their hands in almost every aspect of running the camps—operating the popular concession stand and overseeing the kitchen, office, camp newspaper, and children’s programs. As Features and Decorations Coordinator, Jeanette worked hard to transform every camp offering into a unique, colorful, coordinated, and memorable experience. Her children’s services went beyond spectacle to genuine life transformation. Her exciting themes, backdrops, and “goody boxes” drew children in; her dramatic, cliff-hanger stories kept them on the edge of their seats and coming back for more. The Word of the Lord that was hidden in their hearts through Bible teaching and Scripture songs continues to produce fruit to this day.

This same creative and exciting approach to Bible teaching breathed life into Jeanette and Bill’s second special ministry—kids’ crusades. Between Ironwood and Ladysmith, the Venske family traveled full time. They spent each week in a different church and city, retreating to her parents’ house on weekends to recharge and prepare for the next life-changing meetings.

Jeanette also had a special spot in her heart for the elderly. Long after others their age had retired, Jeanette and Bill directed senior camps at Spencer Lake Bible Camp. Jeanette spent her ministry years leading people to see Jesus. She never retired from that ministry, preaching her final “sermons” and living out lessons on faithfulness to God, grace, endurance, and joy from her hospice bed.

Jeanette was an even better person than minister. Her lovely soprano voice was strong and true, invariably singing praises to her Lord. She graced herself—and her surroundings—with style, class, poise, and beauty. Her laugh was infectious. Her smile of approval was a reward in itself. She was truthful, even when it hurt. She was loyal, even when it wasn’t reciprocated. Even those who never attended a kids’ crusade, camp meeting, or church service could see Jesus in Jeanette. Like Jesus, Jeanette was a giver, a prayer warrior, and an encourager.

While still a teenager, Jeanette gave her siblings their first real taste of Christmas, using the money earned at her first job to buy each a thoughtful and treasured gift. Jeanette never stopped giving. She was always collecting resources, thought-provoking messages, and treasures small and large to share with others, to the point that Bill referred to their garage as “The Distribution Center.” If you ever received a Bible, an illustrated Bible story or song, a card, a tasty goody, an item of clothing, or a two-dollar bill from Jeanette, you can be sure that she loved and prayed for you. If you can still sing “Let’s Sing a Bible Verse” or any of the many Bible songs she taught, know that she has given you an even greater gift.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and siblings Eunice Wells, Edward Boucher, Barbara Bloedow, June Davis, and Louise Boucher. She is survived by her beloved daughter Kris (Rex) Bornman; grandsons Jeremy and Jared (Brooke) Bornman; siblings Louis Boucher, Gerti (Kirby) Weeden, and Sandra (Joe) Miller; and many other much-loved relatives and friends. Special thanks to dear friend Lois Anderson for her faithful assistance and fellowship through the years.

As per Jeanette’s request, no funeral service will be held. However, to honor her life, please consider what you can do to continue Jeanette’s legacy of giving, praying, encouraging, and helping people to see Jesus. Additionally, consider giving money that might have been spent on flowers or travel to a funeral to support the vital ministry of Jeanette’s daughter and son-in-law. You can make a real difference by giving a one-time (or recurring) gift to Rex and Christine Bornman, Intercultural Ministries, account # 236902, at giving.ag.org/donate. The only thing that would delight Jeanette more is the assurance that she will see each of you in heaven someday.

We want to see Jesus! —John 12:21 NLV

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Joseph A. Jankowski

Joseph A. Jankowski, 70, of Galloway, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at his home.

Joe was born on December 5, 1953, in Chicago, the son of Arthur and Angeline (Durso) Jankowski.

On June 22, 1985, Joe was united in marriage to Darlene Campbell in Chicago.

Joe and Dar moved to Galloway in 1988. Joe worked as a forklift operator at Fleet Farm for many years until his retirement. After retirement, he worked at Bushman Specialties for the last eight years. Joe loved to dance at festivals around the area with his wife. Joe was an avid Packer fan and enjoyed watching the games with friends at Wigwam. He enjoyed fishing, listening to music and watching black and white films and westerns. Joe loved spending time with his family and friends.

Joe is survived by his wife, Darlene; his mom, Angeline; three children, Melissa (Gene Groshek) DellaFave, Brian (Jerrianne) Grigsby, and Katlyn (Nick Stringfellow) Jankowski; three grandchildren, with two on the way, Ashley (Jon) Pratscher, Brad Grigsby and Autumn (Brianna Finger) Grigsby; four great-grandchildren, Summer, Carter, Maisy and Oliver; sister, Nita Pasko; niece and nephew, Mary Pasko and Tony (Jan) Pasko and many friends.

Joe was preceded in death by his father, Arthur; son-in-law, John DellaFave; great-granddaughter, Kara; brothers-in-law, Andrew ‘Sonny’ and Ken; sisters-in-law, Joanne and Donna.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Ralph Kizewski will preside. Visitation will be on Wednesday, from 9 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Alfred J. Fox

Alfred “Jim” James Fox, 78, of Merrill, Wisconsin passed away Monday, January 22, 2024, at Pine

Crest Nursing Home with his loving wife and family by his side after a long and courageous

battle with myelodysplastic syndrome. He was born June 3, 1945, to Thomas “Ned” and Martha

(Wangen) Fox. On July 19, 1969, he married Linda Fleischman. They recently celebrated 54

years of marriage.



Jim was a pillar of support for his family. His children fondly remember waiting impatiently for

him to return from work each afternoon. Nobody was happy until daddy was home! A

hardworking man, Jim worked at Northern Door in Merrill for over 26 years and spent another

20 years at Hurd Millwork, also in Merrill. He retired in 2009. His evenings and weekends were

spent playing games in the yard with his children, attending their sporting events and

encouraging them to help with whatever project he was working on. His children learned so

much from him. His patience and kindness made him a natural teacher. Jim also enjoyed

gardening, raising horses and tooling around on his John Deere tractor. If anyone needed a

helping hand, Jim was always there with tools in hand.



His love for his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren knew no bounds. Jim and

his wife, Linda shared a bond that withstood the tests of time, a love story that served as an

example to all. His children and grandchildren were the joy of his life, and he took great pride in

witnessing their accomplishments and milestones. In recent years Jim enjoyed watching his

grandchildren and great grandchildren in any sporting event, dance recital or racing event that

they were participating in.



Jim is survived by his wife, Linda Fox. His mother-in-law Iona Fleischman. His daughter and

son-in-law, Becky and Dave Teeples and their children, Dylan (Jayden), Katlyn and Wesley

Teeples. His daughter and son-in-law, Jamie and Jason Jablonski and their children, Mya and

Ryan Jablonski. His son, Corey Fox. Jim is further survived by his grandchildren, Brandon,

Ashley, Shealynn and Chloe and great-grandchildren, Alden, Liam, James, Sophia, Eliza, Louie

and Olivia. Also surviving are Jim’s sister Martha “Pat” (Walter) Bahlow, his brothers David

(Marlene) Fox, Royal (Geraldine) Fox, and Dennis (Earleen) Fox. His brothers-in-law, Earl

Dallman and Floyd Fleischman, Jr. Sisters-in-law, Marion Fox, Judy Damp and Cindy

Fleischman. Jim is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who affectionately refer to

him as “Uncle Jimmy.”



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas “Ned” and Martha (Wangen) Fox, his

father-in-law, Floyd Fleischman Sr. His sisters, Edna (William) Dye, Carol (Carlos) Hass and

Andrea “DeeDee” Dallman. His brothers Eugene (Lucille) Fox and Ned Fox. Brother-in-law

Robert Fleischman and sister-in-law Geraldine Fleischman. Nephews Jesse Fleischman and

Scott Dallman. Niece Carmen Plautz.



A memorial service to celebrate Jim’s life will be held on Friday, January 26th at 11:00 a.m. at

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Merrill, Wisconsin. The family will receive friends at the church

from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. A luncheon will follow the service.



Jim was a wonderful man who lived a beautiful life. His legacy will live on in the hearts of his

family and those who knew him. His family would like to thank the amazing staff at Pine Crest

Nursing Home for the excellent care and kindness. They were truly amazing! We would also like

to thank Tim and John from Interim Health Care for their care and support. Thank you also to Dr.

Onitilo and his amazing staff, along with the wonderful staff members at Aspirus Merrill Hospital

Day Surgery for their caring and kindness.

Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family. Online condolences

may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com

