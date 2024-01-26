Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau East wrestling team wrapped up its Wisconsin Valley Conference dual meet season with a 51-21 loss to Stevens Point on Thursday at East High School.

The Lumberjacks won four matches, three by pin, and finish the WVC season with an 0-6 record.

Elmer Heard (215 pounds), Mavrick Ekstrom (106) and Noah Rhea (138) each won by pin, and Garrison Stockwell added a 7-5 win at 175 pounds for East.

Wausau East will finish its regular-season schedule at the Cashton Invitational on Saturday. The Wisconsin Valley Conference Tournament will be held at Stevens Point on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Stevens Point 51, Wausau East 21

190: Roc Pecore (SP) pinned Aiden Kilde, 0:57.

215: Elmer Heard (WE) pinned Connor Skarsten, 1:36.

295: Josh Woznicki (SP) won by forfeit.

106: Mavrick Ekstrom (WE) pinned Sage Vang, 1:40.

113: Double forfeit.

120: Camden Mayek (SP) won by forfeit.

126: Sam Riddle (SP) won by forfeit.

132: Jake Robers (SP) def. Christian Simmons, 8-5.

138: Noah Rhea (WE) pinned Connor Coey, 3:10.

144: Jake Hall (SP) pinned Marquell Wraggs, 1:25.

150: Logan Seavers (SP) pinned Jalon Bailey Clark, 0:28.

157: Nathan Bernstein (SP) def. Gaige Stockwell, injury time.

165: Riley Seavers (SP) pinned Cash Ryan Seefeldt, 3:18.

175: Garrison Stockwell (WE) def. Dominik Urrutia, 7-5.

