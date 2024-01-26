Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor

A few years ago, I volunteered to become an election poll worker at my local township. It’s been an eye-opening experience to see firsthand the systems and safeguards that ensure our elections are secure and ballot counting is accurate. Public mistrust of elections is a threat to democracy. Voting is one of our basic rights and responsibilities. As American voters, we must trust that results from our electoral systems accurately reflect the ballots we cast.

Here are some of the steps that continue to keep our elections secure and accurate:

Each poll worker must take, and sign, an oath to uphold the Constitution and election laws.

Each poll worker must complete several hours of training either in-person or online at www.electiontraining.wi.gov

Each voting machine used in Wisconsin must be manufactured by a company that is approved by the Wisconsin Elections Commission Voting Equipment | Wisconsin Elections Commission

Each polling place must test their voting machines before each election. Voting machine tests are open to the public. Look for a notice of the public test in your local paper and/or on your town’s website.

Testing voting machines consists of creating several sample ballots that mimic the ballot that will be used in the next election. Some of these ballots are filled out correctly; some are deliberately flawed with either too many votes for one office, stray marks on the ballot, tears, wrinkles, etc. The goal of the test is to ensure that all ballots are either counted correctly or rejected.

After testing, the machine is locked, usually with a one-time-only use numbered tag that is recorded in a logbook. The machine is not re-opened until the morning of the next election.

On Election Day, poll workers open the machine, using unique administration passwords, ensure the ballot totals are set at zero, and ready the machine for vote tabulation.

The machine is again locked with a numbered tag and recorded in the logbook. The machine is not re-opened until after the polls close.

Voters present themselves to poll workers who verify their name, address (to ensure they are at the correct polling place), and photo ID. After the voter signs the poll book, they are issued a ballot.

I felt personally offended after the 2020 election when the Big Lie stated the presidential election was stolen. Impossible! With all the systems and safeguards in place. I believe that us poll workers are conscientious and dedicated to accurate results for all, even for vote totals with which we may not agree.

Our elections have been, and continue to be, secure and accurate. See for yourself. Attend a public test of the voting machines in your town. Or volunteer to become an election worker. It’s a great chance to meet the voters and to be part of one of the most fundamental processes of our democracy.

Nancy A. Kolb, Webster, Wis.

Like this: Like Loading...