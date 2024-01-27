Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is urging pregnant Wisconsinites to get an RSV vaccine to protect babies from serious illness.

With cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) rising across Wisconsin, DHS has urged pregnant women to get the vaccine to protect their baby from the virus. A Wisconsin child died of RSV last month, according to DHS. Doctors say RSV is especially difficult to handle because symptoms can linger for more than a month.

Department officials say 1,402 people in Wisconsin have been hospitalized with RSV this season, as of Jan. 10. Of those, 580 are children under age 2.

The RSV vaccine Abrysvo can be given to people who are pregnant between 32 weeks and 36 weeks, six days of pregnancy, and provides protection for newborns until they are 6 months old. The vaccine was approved for use in 2023 and is safe and effective, officials said. People who are pregnant should ask their health care provider if they can get the vaccine.

“This RSV vaccine provides protection to the infant for the first six months after they are born,” said DHS Respiratory Disease Epidemiologist Tom Haupt. “That provides the baby protection at a time when they could be vulnerable to serious illness.”

Monoclonal antibody shot in limited supply

A different option to protect infants younger than 8 months is a monoclonal antibody shot (nirsevimab) – which is currently in limited supply. This is why it is especially important for people who are pregnant to get the RSV vaccine, which is readily available, to ensure their infants are protected, officials said.

The RSV vaccine is also available to all adults aged 60 and older. There are two RSV vaccines available for this age group: Arexvy and Abrysvo.

Aging and older adults, individuals who are pregnant, and new parents should contact their health care provider to determine if RSV vaccination or preventive treatment is recommended for them or their infant.

In addition to the RSV vaccine, DHS urges everyone 6 months and older to get the flu vaccine and updated COVID-19 vaccine. This is especially important for people who are at greater risk of becoming seriously ill, including those who are pregnant, age 65 and older, and those with chronic health conditions. Wisconsinites can find locations offering the flu and COVID-19 vaccine by visiting vaccines.gov or calling 211 or 877-947-2211.

Besides vaccines, the DHS recommends the following steps to help stop the spread of germs and viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth.

Stay home and away from others if you feel sick.

Avoid being around others who are sick or have respiratory illness symptoms.

Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze and encourage children to do the same.

Wear a high-quality mask around others to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.

Up-to-date information about the current respiratory virus season can be found in the DHS Weekly Respiratory Report.

