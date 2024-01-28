Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Become A Shelter Advocate. Be a mentor and advocate for individuals and families at The Salvation Army Transitional Living Center by helping out with meals, talking to residents, monitoring common areas, as well as minor housekeeping and office work. Ages 18+; training will be provided. Get in touch with Colleen Holber at 715-370-9563 or colleen.hilber@usc.salvationarmy.org to learn more.

Get Your Family, Group, or Workplace Involved. Be part of United Way of Marathon County’s BOLD GOAL to lift 10,000 families to financial stability by helping out at the Community Closet. Shifts are every third Thursday of the month from 2 to 4 p.m. Tasks include sorting donations and putting them out on racks, ensuring a variety of clothing is out, and general organizing. Register at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/volunteer.

Advocate For Nursing Home Residents. The State Of Wisconsin Board on Aging and Long-Term Care seeks compassionate volunteers to spend 1-3 hours a week at a local nursing home visiting with and advocating for the residents. Flexible scheduling and training provided. Opportunities available in Marathon, Taylor, Lincoln and Clark counties. Contact Mary at 800-815-0015 or Mary.Lemay@Wisconsin.gov to get started.

Are You An Expert Homemaker? Aspirus Family House, which provides safe, affordable lodging for patients and families visiting Wausau for specialty medical care, seeks volunteers to help keep the house clean, comfortable and organized. Visit with guests in common areas, cook or drop off a meal, or assist staff with cleaning and basic household care. Ages 14+. Contact volunteer services or go to www.aspirus.org/become-a-volunteer to apply.

Help And Inspire Young People. Junior Achievement volunteers inspire and support students by sharing their experiences and skills via in- and after-school programs. There are several opportunities in our local elementary and middle schools. Training provided. Contact Lisa Sloan at lsloan@jawis.org for more information.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Do You Have An Old Laptop? The Women’s Community shelter seeks a working laptop for its clients. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 3220 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau. Contact Allie with any questions at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715- 842-5663.

STEM & Art Supplies Needed. Consider donating supplies to keep the Boys & Girls Club fun and educational: AA batteries, C batteries, glass jars (any size), new or used coffee mugs, new or used sewing machines, plain white T-shirts (sizes youth medium to adult 2XL), Cricut supplies, hot glue sticks, school glue, craft sticks, and oil pastel or acrylic paint. If you have questions or would like to coordinate a drop off, contact Alexis Radloff at 715-845-2582, ext. 201, or Alexisr@bgclub.com.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

