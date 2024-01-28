Wausau Pilot & Review
MERRILL – E.J. Weix poured in 26 points to lead Merrill to a 72-61 nonconference win over Wausau Newman Catholic in boys basketball action Saturday at Merrill High School.
Quincy Pfender had 23 points and Lucas Pfiffner added 14 for Newman Catholic, which drops to 2-14 with the road loss.
Merrill improves to 5-9.
Newman Catholic hosts first-place Marathon in a Marawood Conference South Division game Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
NEWMAN CATHOLIC (61): Quincy Pfender 23, Lucas Pfiffner 14, Aiden Spychalla 8, Antony Hoffer 2, Evan Zubke 2, Griffin Puent 4, Liam McCarty 8. Record: 2-14.
MERRILL (72): Carter Baade 13, Jacob Schmeltzer 3, Aidan Houghton 4, E.J. Weix 26, Tyson Ott 18, Ondre Houghton 1, Cooper Wendorf 3, Carson Woellner 4. Record: 5-9.