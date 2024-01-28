By The Associated Press

Today in History:

On Jan. 28, 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members, including schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe.

On this date:

In 1547, England’s King Henry VIII died; he was succeeded by his 9-year-old son, Edward VI.

In 1813, the novel “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen was first published anonymously in London.

In 1915, the United States Coast Guard was created as President Woodrow Wilson signed a bill merging the Life-Saving Service and Revenue Cutter Service.

In 1916, Louis D. Brandeis was nominated by President Woodrow Wilson to the Supreme Court, becoming the court’s first Jewish member.

In 1922, 98 people were killed when the roof of the Knickerbocker Theatre in Washington, D.C., collapsed under the weight of nearly two feet of snow.

In 1934, 1st US ski tow (rope) begins operation (Woodstock, Vermont).

In 1945, during World War II, Allied supplies began reaching China over the newly reopened Burma Road.

In 1956, Elvis Presley made his first national TV appearance on “Stage Show,” a CBS program hosted by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey.

In 1973, a cease-fire officially went into effect in the Vietnam War, a day after the signing of the Paris Peace Accords by the United States, North Vietnam and South Vietnam.

In 1980, six U.S. diplomats who had avoided being taken hostage at their embassy in Tehran flew out of Iran with the help of Canadian diplomats.

In 1982, Italian anti-terrorism forces rescued U.S. Brig. Gen. James L. Dozier, 42 days after he had been kidnapped by the Red Brigades.

In 2011, chaos engulfed Egypt as protesters seized the streets of Cairo, battling police, burning down the ruling party’s headquarters and defying a military curfew.

In 2013, Lynyrd Skynyrd keyboard player Billy Powell, who survived the 1977 plane crash that killed three other band members, died in Orange Park, Fla., at age 56.

In 2017, Serena Williams won her record 23rd Grand Slam singles title, defeating her sister Venus for what would be her final major championship.

In 2018, Bruno Mars won all six Grammy awards for which he was nominated, including album of the year for “24K Magic.”

In 2021, Cicely Tyson, the pioneering Black actor who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper’s wife in “Sounder” and touched TV viewers’ hearts in “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” died at age 96.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Nicholas Pryor is 89. Actor Alan Alda is 88. Actor Susan Howard is 82. Actor Marthe Keller is 79. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., is 77. Actor-singer Barbi Benton is 74. Evangelical pastor Rick Warren is 70. Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy (sahr-koh-ZEE’) is 69. Actor Harley Jane Kozak is 67. Movie director Frank Darabont is 65. Rock musician Dave Sharp is 65. Rock singer Sam Phillips is 62. Rock musician Dan Spitz is 61. Gospel singer Marvin Sapp is 57. Singer Sarah McLachlan is 56.

Rapper Rakim is 56. DJ Muggs (Cypress Hill) is 56. Actor Kathryn Morris is 55. Humorist Mo Rocca is 55. Rock/soul musician Jeremy Ruzumna (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 54. R&B singer Anthony Hamilton is 53. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is 52. Singer Monifah is 52. Actor Gillian Vigman is 52. Retired MLB All-Star Jermaine Dye is 50. Actor Terri Conn is 49. Singer Joey Fatone Jr. (’N Sync) is 47. Rapper Rick Ross is 47. Actor Rosamund Pike is 45. Actor Angelique Cabral is 45. Singer Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys) is 44. Actor Vinny Chhibber is 44. Actor Elijah Wood is 43. Rapper J. Cole is 39. Actor Alexandra Krosney is 36. Actor Yuri Sardarov is 36. Actor Ariel Winter is 26.

