Cousins Subs will open a new location next week in Wausau on the city’s west side.

The 2,200 square foot restaurant is located at 225 S. 18th Ave., bringing the Wisconsin-based retailer’s locations to 91. Of those, 53 are coprorately-owned establishments.

The new restaurant features a full-service drive-thru, seating for 40 guests, and the brand’s distinctive ‘Milwaukee Sub Shop’ ambiance. Adorned with natural wood, stone, and metal accents, the décor reflects Cousins Subs’ commitment to its cuisine philosophy, rich history, and community engagement, exemplified through its Make It Better Foundation, according to a news release. Digital menu boards enhance the overall dining experience.

“The opening of our Wausau location marks an exciting chapter in our expansion journey,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “Cousins Subs is dedicated to providing the Wausau community with our signature deli-fresh subs, excellent service, and a dining experience that reflects our passion for quality.”

Cousins Subs’ extensive menu, featuring deli-fresh subs and made-to-order sides, will be available for dine-in, drive-thru, pick-up and delivery. Catering orders can be placed through the Cousins Subs website. Customers enrolled in Cousins Club, the brand’s point-based loyalty program, will earn one point for every $1 spent, both online and in-store.

Cousins Subs officials say they look forward to serving the community with its commitment to quality and community engagement.

For more information about Cousins Subs and its menu offerings, please visit www.cousinssubs.com.

