WAUSAU — Vitality Bar, LLC will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening of this new wellness spa at 4 p.m. on Thursday, February 1 at 501 North Third Street in downtown Wausau. The event will be followed by an open house and grand opening featuring tours, appetizers and refreshments, along with the opportunity to experience whole body cryotherapy. The public is invited to the event, but an RSVP to the business is preferred.

Vitality Bar is owned by a pair of local physicians and their spouses. The doctors have more than 25 years of combined medical experience. The business aims to provide research-supported, non-invasive and affordable solutions so that their customers can live their best lives. The services provided at Vitality Bar are also selected to help aging clients hold on to the health, energy and confidence they’ve worked hard to attain.

“Growing old is inevitable and it is vital to be proactive to either create or maintain a healthy lifestyle,” said Jess Mack, co-owner.

Jess and her husband Jason wanted to start Vitality Bar to offer services that will help aid not only them, but those in their community.

“We want everyone to feel their best from the inside out as they continue to age,” said Jess.

In starting the business, co-owners Kyle and Hanna Hunter wanted to set the example for their kids.

“If you love something, you protect it,” said Hanna. “Getting older doesn’t have to mean slowing down or doing less.”

The Hunters found that the treatments and self-care innovations that they sought for their own health and wellness were little known or even non-existent in our area. They created Vitality Bar to be the ‘one stop shop’ they couldn’t find.

Early reviews from customers about the business have been positive.

“My Vitality Bar experience has been simply amazing! My only regret was not stepping through those doors sooner,” said Sara D. “All of the ladies have been phenomenal. Respectful, kind, down to earth, they listen to your needs and help you choose the correct services to get your needs met.”

“Doctors and nurses are always available to educate and guide you with respect to which therapies may be most beneficial for you,” said Jen V. “Not only is the staff highly qualified, but they make you feel at home the minute you walk in the door.”

For more information on Vitality Bar, LLC, visit VitalityBarWI.com or call 715-393-4012.

