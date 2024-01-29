Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Richard J. Edgerton

Richard “Rick” J. Edgerton, 72, Wausau, passed away peacefully at home with his wife, Cindy by his side on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born October 24, 1951 in Milwaukee, son of the late Hugh and Verna (Allard) Edgerton. On July 23, 1982, he married Cynthia “Cindy” Lynch in Milwaukee.

Rick was employed as a salesman with Viking Electric in Wausau until his retirement. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed golfing, bowling, gardening and was an avid sports fan.

Survivors include, his wife, Cindy; two sisters, Jeanne (Bill) Wells and Barbara Nopen; one brother, David (Shelley) Edgerton; one sister-in-law, Kathy Plamann; two brothers-in-law, Rick (Barb) Lynch and Mike (Jo) Lynch; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard and Patricia Lynch.

Private services will be held.

Memorials may be directed to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, Wausau.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Charissa A. Woods

Charissa Ann (Helling) Woods was born in St. James, MN on February 18, 1980. She passed away on January 24, 2024 in Wausau, WI following surgeries and Diabetes.

She lived in Minnesota until the family moved to Wisconsin.

Charissa attended schools in the Merrill School District and graduated from high school and CNA training at NTC.

She enjoyed many things: playing cards and games, sledding, biking, baking, sewing, planning family trips and entering projects and food in the fair.

Charissa loved family vacations, especially Missouri, the lake, New Mexico and Washington D.C.

Most of all, she loved being a mother to her daughter Savannah Woods.

We give special thanks to the health and home aides, Success Independence for their kindness and dedicated work.

A memorial service is planned for Monday, January 29, 2024, with Visitation from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and the service following at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Richard Block at John J Buettgen Funeral Home, Schofield.

John J Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be made at HonorOne.com.

Steven R. Quance

Steven Ray Quance, 75, of Wausau, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at his home after a 12 year battle with cancer. He was born in Lafayette, Indiana, on January 18, 1949, and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Steve was the son of the late Raymond P. Quance and Virginia (Hutker) Quance. Steve married his high school sweetheart Sandra (Schele) Quance on June 10, 1972, and enjoyed 51 years of marriage. Steve graduated from Elmhurst High School in 1967. He went to Ball State University for a year then joined the United States Marine Corp in 1968, went to Vietnam language school, and served in Vietnam. After the Service he worked on different construction crews. After marriage, they traveled around the U.S. in a remodeled school bus, enjoyed many adventures, then settled in Black River Falls, WI, where he started Quance Construction and they raised his son Joseph P. Quance.

Steve was an avid outdoor man, fishing, hunting, and processing his catches himself. He was a do-it-yourself man, and good at it. He shared his talents with others whenever he could. Steve loved children so much. He adored his grandkids. He went to many sporting events, did school pick ups, and came to watch children and cook supper every Tuesday for about 20 years so that Angela could get a break and run errands. Steve never met a stranger- he would chat with everyone at the stores at check out or walking by. Steve was also very generous. He might tip the waitress $100 or pay the booster club $100 for a hot dog. Sometimes he would pay for groceries for the person behind him. He really liked blessing others at Christmas time- he would randomly give someone on the street $100. He could shoot the breeze with anyone- he joked around with his best friend Jimmy and his hospice nurse John until the end. Steve was thoughtful. His family meant everything to him, including his extended family (siblings, nieces, nephews & more). He said a few years ago he has no regrets. He’s lived a good life. We’re glad to have been part of that.

Surviving are his wife Sandy, son Joe (Angela) Quance, his sisters Sue (Jim) Dowling and Carol (Doug) Ford, brother Mike’s wife Judy, and 9 grandchildren- Acacia, Breckin, Cullin, Evanie, Declan, Mia, Esmae, Toby, Ellawyn, and many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his brothers, Mike Quance (1998) and Denny Quance (2023).

A memorial service will not be held at this time. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers or other gifts to the family, we would be blessed if you would follow Steve’s example and give your gifts to the lady behind you in line at the grocery store or to the kid selling lemonade on the side of the road or to the concession stand raising money or anything else you can think of that would help someone. If they ask why, you could say because Steve used to do it and we want to remember him. Then, send a message or letter to us about the gift as a memorial to Steve.

Or memorials could be sent in Steve’s name to Interim Home Care and Hospice, 510 N 17th Ave Ste A, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Keary K. Ryan

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Keary Keith Ryan on January 21, 2024 at the age of 64.

Born on April 21, 1959, in Wausau, Keary lived in various locations in Wisconsin before moving to Houston, Texas in 1972 – where he graduated high school in 1977. His lifelong trade was as a residential and commercial electrician. He lived in Texas, Missouri, California and Canada before returning to Wausau area approximately 30 years ago.

Keary spent his spare time as a productive artist, often replicating local scenic sites, historical structures and popular cultural icons in oil pastels and other mediums. His sense of humor was deep and diverse, and he loved a good laugh with friends. Keary loved baseball (especially the Cardinals & Brewers) and of course, the Green Bay Packers. He also volunteered at local charities that served the less fortunate.

Keary was a rebel that found great joy walking through the city of Wausau when he lived there, and along local rivers and forests with his beloved dogs Gummy and Penny near Aniwa more recently. During the warmer months, these walks often included a dip in a lake or a river. He loved to pick wild berries and make delicious berry pies during the summers.

Keary is survived by his mother, Gwenn (Krueger) Ryan (formerly of Wausau), brothers Patrick and Chris, and sister Lynda.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Henry Ryan (also from Wausau). No local memorial service is scheduled, as the family is in California.

In his passing, Keary Keith Ryan leaves behind a void in the hearts of all who knew him, and his warm generosity, love of nature and wry sense of humor will be deeply missed by family and friends. May his spirit find eternal peace with the Lord in heaven.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Kurt P. Scheidemann

Kurt Phillip Scheidemann, 62, of Wausau, WI, passed away on January 10, 2024. Born on June 24, 1961, in his beloved hometown of Wausau, Kurt was a cherished father, brother, and friend.

Kurt spent his formative years in Wausau, where he graduated from high school and embarked on a life dedicated to making a positive impact. He found fulfillment in his career as a Donation Coordinator in the non-profit industry. Kurt’s compassionate nature made him well-suited for this role, as he worked diligently to ensure that donated resources reached those in need.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Kurt’s true joy in life came from his loving family. He was a devoted father to his children Leigh, Aaron, Abra, Spencer, Jordan and Seth. Kurt took pride in their accomplishments and would often boast about their endeavors to anyone who would listen. He embraced his role as a grandpa and cherished the precious moments spent with his beloved grandchildren.

Kurt’s brother, Eric and sister-in-law Shelley, were not only family but also close friends. Together, they shared countless memories filled with laughter, camaraderie, and unwavering support.

Although Kurt’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of his family and friends, his memory will undoubtedly live on through the indelible imprint he left on their lives. His selflessness, kindness, and unwavering dedication to helping others will forever be remembered and cherished.

Kurt Phillip Scheidemann will forever be remembered as a loving father, cherished brother, and a true friend. His presence will be deeply missed, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of those who were lucky enough to know him.

Services are pending at this time.

