WAUSAU – The annual Armed Forces Day Community Event will be held in mid May to recognize the sacrifices made by our military, celebrate their contributions and shine a spotlight on the role of aviation in this nation’s past and future.
The free event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 18 at the Learn Build Fly Education Center, 620 Woods Place in Wausau.
From the crack of dawn at 7:30 a.m. when the gates open, until the final salute at 4 p.m., attendees can expect a jam-packed schedule of activities, exhibitions and heartwarming moments.
Highlights of the day include:
- Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast: Start your day with a hearty meal to fuel your patriotism.
- CAF Rise Above Exhibit Discover the inspiring stories of the Tuskegee Airmen and the WASP, in this one-of-a-kind mobile theater and immersive experience and signature aircraft P-51C Mustang “Tuskegee Airmen.”
- Ironbull Youth Endurance Run: Youths from tots to high schoolers race together in a 20-minute endurance run, a nod to the lifetime fitness required to serve as a military aviator. The youth run is free. Pre registered runners will receive a free pancake breakfast.
- Opening ceremony and Color Guard: Pay homage to our heroes in a stirring display of pride and honor.
- Guest speakers: Wausau’s own Chief Warrant Officer Jon Weiler and Dr. David Mathias share their insights and experiences.
- Helicopter arrival: Be awestruck as the Blackhawk Helicopter descends upon the event. Talk to the pilots and climb aboard for photos.
- Civil Air Patrol Award Ceremony: Recognize the achievements of local youths.
- United States Air Force Band of Mid America Roots in Blue: Experience the soul-stirring melodies of our nation’s finest musicians.
- Food trucks and exhibits: Refuel your body and mind with delicious treats and interactive displays.
- Static vintage military aircraft: From the iconic P-51C Mustang to the historic Sopwith Pup, marvel at the timeless beauty of these flying relics.
- Military fly overs: Keep an eye out, surprise fly overs are possible.
For more information and updates, visit EAA640.com.