WAUSAU – The annual Armed Forces Day Community Event will be held in mid May to recognize the sacrifices made by our military, celebrate their contributions and shine a spotlight on the role of aviation in this nation’s past and future.

The free event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 18 at the Learn Build Fly Education Center, 620 Woods Place in Wausau.

From the crack of dawn at 7:30 a.m. when the gates open, until the final salute at 4 p.m., attendees can expect a jam-packed schedule of activities, exhibitions and heartwarming moments.

Highlights of the day include:

Start your day with a hearty meal to fuel your patriotism. CAF Rise Above Exhibit Discover the inspiring stories of the Tuskegee Airmen and the WASP, in this one-of-a-kind mobile theater and immersive experience and signature aircraft P-51C Mustang “Tuskegee Airmen.”

For more information and updates, visit EAA640.com.