SCHOFIELD – A local manufacturer of commercial air movement, control and conditioning equipment will build its newest manufacturing and distribution campus in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Greenheck Group announced today its decision to expand is a direct result of customer demand for its products.

The new campus in Knoxville is key to increasing manufacturing capacity, and the East Coast location was selected for its one-day proximity to customers.

“Our investment in this new campus supports our unwavering commitment to our customers, our team members and the communities in which we are blessed to be part of,” said Rich Totzke, CEO of Greenheck Group, in a news release. “The Knoxville campus is an extension of our broad and ongoing investments in our people, plants and operations.”

Greenheck Group has planned multiple construction phases on the Knoxville campus, starting with a capital investment of $300 million and 440 jobs. The company projects operations will begin by summer 2026.