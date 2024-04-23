WAUSAU– Impact100 Greater Wausau, a women’s philanthropic organization, announced today the three grant finalists for 2024.

They are:

Arts & Culture

Hmong American Center, Inc.

Project: Feem Ua Neej Elder Support Program

Education

NAMI Northwoods

Project: Today’s Foundation for Tomorrow’s Growth

Health & Wellness

Bridge Community Health Clinic

Project: Salus Center

One of these finalists will receive a grant of $100,000 at the Impact100 Greater Wausau annual awards celebration on May 13. The other finalists will each receive grants of $24,500.

Each donor of Impact100 Greater Wausau has a voice in determining where money is allocated. With 149 members in 2024, Impact100 Greater Wausau will award $149,000 in grants to these three Marathon County nonprofit organizations.

Learn more about Impact100 Greater Wausau at https://greaterwausau.impact100council.org or follow it on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.