WAUSAU– Impact100 Greater Wausau, a women’s philanthropic organization, announced today the three grant finalists for 2024.
They are:
Arts & Culture
- Hmong American Center, Inc.
Project: Feem Ua Neej Elder Support Program
Education
- NAMI Northwoods
Project: Today’s Foundation for Tomorrow’s Growth
Health & Wellness
- Bridge Community Health Clinic
Project: Salus Center
One of these finalists will receive a grant of $100,000 at the Impact100 Greater Wausau annual awards celebration on May 13. The other finalists will each receive grants of $24,500.
Each donor of Impact100 Greater Wausau has a voice in determining where money is allocated. With 149 members in 2024, Impact100 Greater Wausau will award $149,000 in grants to these three Marathon County nonprofit organizations.
Learn more about Impact100 Greater Wausau at https://greaterwausau.impact100council.org or follow it on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.