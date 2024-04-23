A foundation that recognizes students from Marathon County and the Merrill area recently awarded 28 Work Ethic Scholarships for the 2024-2025 college school year.

The Macdonald Foundation, established by Mark and Donna Macdonald, owners of the Wisconsin Woodchucks, awarded $44,750 in scholarships to 16 graduating seniors and 12 current college students.

Graduating seniors are eligible for $1,000 scholarships, and currently enrolled college students are eligible for $2,500 scholarships.

The Macdonald Foundation Work Ethic Scholarships are administered through the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin. The recipients were selected from a pool of 64 applicants this year. Eight of these recipients have worked for the Woodchucks at some time. The students receiving the scholarships will be notified at their respective school scholarship event. Current college students will be notified separately.

“I have a great appreciation and respect for students working their way through college,” said Mark Macdonald, trustee for The Macdonald Foundation, “Obviously, as the owner of the Wausau Woodchucks, I count on these working students to operate Athletic Park in the summer. Additionally, as parents of four children, Donna and I have also learned that part-time or summer jobs can be very helpful in teaching children discipline, respect, work ethic and the value of a dollar.”