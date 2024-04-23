Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Increasing clouds, with a high near 61. West southwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

A 10 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 27. North wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 52. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable