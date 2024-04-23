The Wisconsin Department of Transportation seeks public input for proposed improvements on the Highway 51/Highway 29 corridor from Foxglove Road to Bridge Street through the Wausau metro area in Marathon County. Interchange ramps within the project limits are included.

The public comment period is scheduled until May 17.

Those interested can visit the project website to view project materials and access both printable and online comment forms.

The purpose of the proposed project is to maximize the life of the existing roadway by addressing the deteriorated concrete pavements, curb and gutter, inlets and bridges, including addressing curb ramps that do not meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

Construction currently is scheduled to begin in 2025 or 2026.