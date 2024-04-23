Dear editor,

As a retiree, I can say that I was lucky to have good bosses. When I retired, the HR boss assumed that differences of opinion on matters related to product development between my boss and I was the reason. I had strong opinions and would share them, so I was not surprised to hear that.

Instead, I shared the fact that my boss never rejected my input, always listening carefully. Our conversations were always respectful and a two-way street. Once my boss had listened to me and others regarding an important subject, a decision would be reached and my boss always had my respect, even though I frequently disagreed.

My boss led by example. For example, if we went into a conference room and we needed an extra chair, my boss wouldn’t hesitate to go get one. Although I am proud of many of my contributions to the department I worked in, I had (have) my faults. My boss leveraged my skills and also worked to minimize my faults. Doing so with everyone in a department is very productive and profitable.

My job responsibilities included visits to our suppliers and to suppliers who were soliciting our business. My assessments of supplier’s capabilities and qualities included assessing leadership skills as mentioned earlier and their effects on quality.

As to failures in leadership, I have seen some subordinates feed the ego of bosses who are needy in that regard and the loss of productivity and quality that results. Such subordinates always walk on eggshells, say what the boss wants them to say, and never surpass the bravado and self-aggrandizement of the boss.

Nevertheless, bosses who need their subordinates to boost their egos are never satisfied and their subordinates have little or no stock in their futures.

Here is an example: The boss (Trump) says, “They’re poisoning the blood of our country,” while a subordinate (Wisconsin’s Congressman Tiffany), chooses divisive, but less incendiary rhetoric, accusing Democrats of being “hostile to America.” I think both individuals are fueling discord among Wisconsinites and Americans, dragging us down.

In my opinion, Congressman Tiffany does not have a unifying, bipartisan bone in his body. If he did, he would have supported the bipartisan bill on border security and many other good, important, moderate, never-perfect bills. Instead, Tiffany chastises Democrats, riding the metaphorical bus that Trump drives over anyone who threatens his ego. Ego trumps progress.

Peter Truitt of Danbury

