ROTHSCHILD — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce named the recipients of the 2024 Best in Show Awards at the annual Business EXPO held at the Central Wisconsin Convention + Expo Center in Rothschild on Thursday, April 18. Recipients were named in four different categories at the event which was a signature event during the Chamber’s Business Month.

Exhibitors at the EXPO were judged by a panel of volunteers on how visually exciting their booth looked, the originality and uniqueness of their display and how well it creates traffic. The awards were sponsored by Fully Promoted of Wausau.

The recipients in each of the categories were:

Overall: Weinbrenner Shoe Company’s EXPO layout included a variety of their footwear and a giant inflatable Thorogood boot.

A booth hosted by Jim Kryshak Jewelers was named the recipient of a Best of Show Award in the Best Theme category at the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce’s Business EXPO 2024 on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Best Theme: Jim Kryshak Jewelers offered a Friends-themed booth.

A booth hosted by Ho-Chunk Gaming – Wittenberg was named the recipient of a Best of Show Award in the Attention Strategy category at the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce’s Business EXPO 2024 on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Attention Strategy: Ho-Chunk Gaming – Wittenberg offered table games and a vacation motif to their booth’s visitors.

Eats & Treats: Fun Factory Sweet Shoppe’s booth was filled with gelato and popcorn flavors.

Interviews with each of the recipients can be viewed on the Chamber’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Business EXPO 2025 will be held on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at the Central Wisconsin Convention + Expo Center. Registration for this event is open at the Early Bird rate now on WausauChamber.com.