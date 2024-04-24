Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – D.C. Everest used a four-run fifth inning to pull away and defeat Wausau West 5-4 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference baseball game Tuesday at West High School.

West responded with a run in the fifth inning and two in the sixth after a Lucas Hager RBI single, but D.C. Everest pitcher Colin Ebersold sent the Warriors down in order in the seventh to earn the save for winning pitcher Carter Miller.

Ebersold and Cole VanSlyke both drove in two runs for D.C. Everest (5-3, 2-2 WVC).

Wausau West drops to 2-6 overall and 2-3 in conference play.

The two teams will meet again Thursday at D.C. Everest starting at 5 p.m.

Evergreens 5, Warriors 4

D.C. Everest 000 140 0 – 5 6 3

Wausau West 100 012 0 – 4 5 1

WP: Carter Miller. LP: Brennan Fictum. SV: Colin Ebersold.

SO: Miller (6 inn.) 2, Ebersold (1 inn.) 1; Fictum (4 1/3 inn.) 7, Ty Teske (2 2/3 inn.) 4. BB: Miller 1, Ebersold 0; Fictum 4, Teske 1.

Top hitters: DC, Nevin Poppy 2B, run; Ebersold 1×3, 2 RBI; Cole VanSlyke 1×3, 2 RBI. WW, Tony Iaffaldano 1×4, RBI; Lucas Hager 1×2, RBI.

Records: D.C. Everest 5-3, 2-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau West 2-6, 2-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.