Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – D.C. Everest pitcher Addison Kluck outdueled Marshfield’s Katelyn Sternweis on the mound as the Evergreens posted a 1-0 win in a Wisconsin Valley Conference softball game Tuesday at D.C. Everest High School.

Kluck struck out 11 without a walk and allowed just one hit to earn the pitching win for D.C. Everest (6-2, 4-0 WVC).

Kluck took a no-hitter into the seventh when Shylah Brogan led off with a single. She was able to retire the next three batters to finish off the shutout.

Sternweis gave up just four hits and also did not walk a batter, allowing a single run in the sixth inning as she took the hard-luck loss for Marshfield (5-7, 2-2 WVC).

D.C. Everest had three-straight singles to start the bottom of the sixth inning and Dakota Witucki’s groundout plated Kelsey Meverden with the game’s only run.

D.C. Everest will host Stevens Point in a battle of WVC unbeatens on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Marshfield 000 000 0 – 0 1 2

D.C. Everest 000 001 x – 1 4 0

WP: Addison Kluck. LP: Katelyn Sternweis.

SO: Sternweis 4; Kluck 11. BB: Sternweis 0; Kluck 0.

Top hitters: M, Shylah Brogan 1×3. DC, Dakota Wikucki RBI; Kelsey Meverden 1×3, run.

Records: Marshfield 5-7, 2-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 6-2, 4-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.