Wausau Pilot & Review

EDGAR – The Newman Catholic softball team was held to just one first-inning run and dropped a Marawood Conference South Division game to Edgar 4-1 on Tuesday at Edgar High School.

Lily Shields singled and came around to score on a passed ball for the Cardinals’ only run of the game.

Edgar tied it in the bottom of the first and pulled ahead with single tallies in the third, fifth and sixth.

Both teams are now 1-4 in the Marawood South and will play each other again on Thursday at Sunnyvale Park in Wausau.

Shields finished with two of Newman Catholic’s five hits.

Newman Catholic 100 000 0 – 1 5 5

Edgar 101 011 x – 4 6 1

WP: Morgan Streveler. LP: Ashley Jankowski.

SO: Jankowski 8; Streveler 5. BB: Jankowski 1; Streveler 2.

Top hitters: NC, Lily Shields 2×3, run. E, Isabella Kaiser 2×3, 2B, 3 runs; Streveler 2×3, RBI.

Records: Newman Catholic 1-6, 1-4 Marawood Conference South Division; Edgar 3-6, 1-4 Marawood Conference South Division.