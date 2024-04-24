MERRILL — The Merrill Chamber Area of Commerce, in collaboration with Centergy, will host the Merrill Regional HR Workshop in May.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon May 15 at Park City Credit Union, 501 S. Pine Ridge Ave., in Merrill.

This event will feature resources, tools and recruitment strategies designed to empower businesses and organizations in the region.

The workshop will feature a diverse range of topics tailored to address the evolving needs of HR professionals, business owners and anyone seeking to enhance their talent recruitment and development strategies. Attendees can expect interactive session covering:

Talent ecosystem analysis: Gain insights into local talent data and explore available resources essential for effective talent management. Central to success: Discover innovative marketing strategies aimed at attracting top talent and fostering a competitive edge in recruitment efforts. Group discussion: Engage in dynamic conversations centered around best practices and emerging trends in talent development, providing a platform for networking and knowledge sharing. Local chamber and job center resources: Learn about the valuable resources offered by the local chamber of commerce and job center, facilitating seamless integration of community support into your talent management strategies.

This event is free to attend, but registration is required. Complimentary breakfast items and refreshments will be provided.

Register now to secure your spot.

For registration and further inquiries, visit https://www.merrillchamber.org/events/details/regional-hr-workshop-10814?calendarMonth=2024-05-01 or call 715-536-9474.