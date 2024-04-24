Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation has identified the suspect in a fatal shooting earlier this month as 50-year-old Christopher J. Dyer.

Park Falls Police responded at about 4 p.m. April 13 to a report of shots fired near the 600 block of Second Avenue North. They arrived to discover one victim dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials have not identified the alleged victim, who was an adult. No gender was specified.

A handgun was found at the scene, officials said. Dyer is facing an anticipated first-degree homicide charge.

There is no danger to the public at this time. No potential motive has been specified.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Park Falls Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Price County Sheriff’s Office, Phillips Police Department, Minocqua Police Department, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Woodruff Police Department, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, and Vilas County Sheriff’s Office.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Price County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.