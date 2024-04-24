STEVENS POINT _ Travel the greater universe this May at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Allen F. Blocher Planetarium.

Planetarium shows will be offered on the Sundays of May 5 through May 12. A special youth focused program for families will be offered at 3 p.m. May 5, with story time followed by a show. All events are free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated and help continue these programs:

· May 5 – 2 p.m. “Mars Quest” – Narrated by Patrick Stewart, explore Mars in a three-act show detailing the earliest history to the future of the first landing.

· May 5 – 3:30 p.m. “Magic Globe” – Follow the story of a little girl who discovers a mysterious piece of astronomical equipment while on vacation at her grandpa’s house.

· May 12 – 2 p.m. “Imagine the Moon” – Discover how the Moon has been a beacon of discovery, space travel and Earth’s companion in the sky.

Planetarium seating is first come, first served for up to 55 people. Groups of eight or more can schedule a special showing of any planetarium program by calling 715-346-2208 or completing an online request form. There is a cost for these requests.

The planetarium is on the second floor of the UW-Stevens Point Science Building. 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot D behind the building and is free in all university lots after 7 p.m. and on weekends.

Stargazing sessions are available Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights, weather dependent, either in the Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory or on Colman field, on the corner of Maria and Reserve streets. Viewings will be held only if the skies are clear and the temperature is above 15 degrees Fahrenheit. Check the department’s website for weather status updates.