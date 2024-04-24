Walter E. Anderson

We are saddened by the passing of our father on April 20, 2024, at the age of 92. Due to various health issues, Pa was a resident of Rennes Health & Rehab in Weston for the past few years.

Wally was born in Catawba, WI, on October 22, 1931, to Leslie and Ruth Anderson. Always an industrious individual, he began working at the young age of 12 on several farms in Illinois and Missouri. He enlisted in the Air Force when he was 17. Wally served in the Korean War, as an airplane mechanic and flew with a unit that tested the dispersion of radiation from atomic explosions over the Pacific Ocean.

After his service with the Air Force, he put his mechanical skills to use as a millwright for Wausau Papers. Wally (also affectionately called Andy by his co-workers) worked for Wausau Papers for 41 years. During that time, he became known for his abilities to diagnose problems and create solutions – several of which resulted in new patents for the mill.

Wally married Lorraine Duranceau on September 14, 1953. Together, they raised five children: Pamela (Mike) Donley of Salisbury, NC, Jonas (Anita) Anderson, Erlangen, Germany, Penny Anderson (Scott Wegner), Schofield, WI, Kathryn (Mark) Hawley, deceased, and Amy (Mark) Schroeder, Wausau, WI. Family was an important part of Lorraine and Wally’s lives and were always welcome in their home. Many relatives talk of the summers spent at their house or the large family reunions that they hosted.

An expert craftsman, Wally built two homes for his family during his lifetime. The first home was built east of Brokaw and is now lived in by a grandson and his family. The second home was built east of Tomahawk on Lake Alice where he and his wife lived after retirement.

In addition to carpentry, Wally enjoyed tinkering with anything mechanical. He rebuilt tractors, maintained vehicles, built several pieces of motor-driven equipment, and otherwise designed and improvised parts out of scrap materials. He also enjoyed hunting both in WI as well as out West, fishing, camping, and playing guitar.

When they moved to the Tomahawk area, Wally and Lorraine joined the Tomahawk United Methodist Church.

Wally is survived by four of his five children, one brother, Jack (Nancy) Anderson, 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his wife Lorraine of 57 years, his daughter Kathryn, three sisters, Dorothy (Harry) Boomer, Val Nystrum, Jean (Dave) Newell, and two brothers, George (Rose) Anderson, and Gerald Anderson.

Funeral services will be held at Tomahawk United Methodist Church in Tomahawk, April 29, 2024. Visitation will be from 9 am until the time of service. Krueger-Nimsgern Funeral Home, Tomahawk, WI is assisting the family. Burial will be in Catawba after a meal at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tomahawk United Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank Rennes Health & Rehab and Compassus Hospice for their exceptional care.

Sharon M. Jensen

Sharon McCarthy Jensen, 88 of Wausau passed away on April 17, 2024. Sharon was born May 12, 1935, in Wausau, the daughter of the late Ronald J and Lillabelle H McCarthy. She was baptized at First English Lutheran Church in Wausau. A Graduate of Wausau High School and Valparaiso University, Sharon also studied at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and later Stevens Point. On March 17, 1956, she was married to Norman K Jensen at Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau. Norman entered the Air Force that month, and Sharon spent the next 24 years as a military spouse. When Norman returned from the Vietnam war in 1969, Sharon began to teach in Lutheran schools, eventually reaching 28 years of experience at St. James, Lafayette, Indiana, Trinity, Roselle, Illinois and Immanuel, Valparaiso, Indiana. She was a primary grade teacher (1-4) specializing in reading and phonics. After the Air Force, which led to homes in Georgia, Oklahoma, California, North Dakota, Alabama, Wisconsin, Indiana, Utah, Illinois, and Colorado, Norman and Sharon settled in Valparaiso, Indiana for 18 years before retiring to Rothschild, Wisconsin.

Sharon will be remembered as a vivacious, lively, spirited soul who loved to talk to people. She was a choir member, piano player, golfer, skier, and insatiable reader. Her former students recalled her fondly for passing on her love of reading.

Sharon went to meet her Lord on April 17, 2024, at Azura Memory Care of Wausau. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Norman, in 2013. Sharon’s legacy includes: sons, Russell (Maria) of Florida, Karl (Kathy) of Utah, and Michael (Patricia) of Texas, her grandchildren, Paul, Georgina, Nathan and Daniel, as well as 4 nieces, and 1 nephew.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church (501 Stewart Avenue) on Tuesday, April 30 at 11:00 AM. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:00 and a luncheon will follow the service. Helke Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church and School in Wausau.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Azura Memory Care of Wausau for the care and love given to our mother.

Helen Froehlich

Helen Froehlich, of Weston, Wisconsin went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, April 19, 2024.

She was born on October 27, 1925, to the late Peter and Catherine Kruit, in Munster, Indiana. At the age of 7, she moved with her family to central Wisconsin where they farmed in the Birnamwood area.

Helen was a woman of deep faith who came to know Jesus Christ as her Savior as a young girl, and her faith was evident in every aspect of her life.

She was a faithful and loving wife to her husband, Les, for 67 years until his death in 2019. She met Les at Immanuel Baptist Church (IBC) and for their first date they went to a Youth for Christ meeting. They were married on February 9, 1952, at IBC. In 1965 Helen and Les moved their young family to a farm in Ringle where she worked alongside him for 30 years until they retired in 1989.

Helen was also a faithful and loving mother to her five children. She was in constant prayer for them and willingly gave of her time and energy every day. They enjoyed her delicious homemade meals and loved the smell of baking bread when coming home from school. Helen did some of her most significant kingdom work from inside her kitchen.

During her 76 years as a member at IBC, Helen freely gave of her time, tithes, and offerings. She served as a Sunday School teacher, deaconess, and nursery worker, and her heart for missions was reflected in her involvement in the church’s Women’s Missionary Society. Her generosity also extended outside her church family to other Christian charities, missions, and individual missionaries.

Helen was the eldest child and the last surviving member of her hardworking, industrious Dutch family. She and her siblings were diligent in instilling those qualities in those they left behind. Each of them also passed down a rich heritage of genuine and practical faith that will impact the members of their families for generations.

Helen is survived by her children, Kaye Froehlich, Karla (Charles) Simmons, and Kenneth (Sheila) Froehlich; daughter-in-law, Deanna Froehlich; grandchildren, Daniel and Timothy Bessel, Matthew Allen, Jonny Froehlich, Emily (Michael) Murillo, Hannah (Shawn) Burton, Elisabeth (Noe Martinez) Simmons and Charlotte Simmons; and eight great grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Froehlich; son, Kurt Froehlich; daughter, Kim Bessel; and a grandson, Ethan Simmons.

The funeral service for Helen will be held at 11:00 am at Immanuel Baptist Church in Rib Mountain on Saturday, April 27, 2024, with Pastor Rob Love officiating. A visitation will run from 10:00 am until the time of services at the church. The interment will be at Forestville Cemetery in Ringle, at 2:00 pm.

The family would like to thank the Hospice services of Compassus and Aspirus. Nurses Roseann and Beth along with her other caregivers were so kind and gentle. They are deeply appreciated.

Kenny and Karla want to say a special thank you to their sister Kaye, for devoting these last few years of her life to the faithful care and companionship of their mother.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Missions of Immanuel Baptist Church.

Anthony Pawelski

Anthony “Tony” Pawelski, 86, Weston, passed away Monday April 22, 2024 at Care Partners under the care of Compassus Hospice.

He was born June 21, 1937, in Knowlton, son of the late Joe and Mary (Hrebik) Pawelski. On June 28, 1977, he married Jane Gnat in Antigo. She preceded him in death April 14, 2024.

Prior to his retirement, Tony had been employed as a mechanic at O’Malley Cadillac. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed NASCAR racing.

Survivors include three sons, John Pawelski, Weston, Peter (Allyson) Pawelski and Paul (Tara) Pawelski, 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is further survived by a sister-in-law, Joyce Schoepke, Wausau and a nephew, Bill (Stacy) Schoepke, Wausau.

At Anthony’s request there will be no formal services. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Pauline A. Froehlich

Pauline A. Froehlich, 89, of Rib Mountain, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at Riverview Health Services in Tomahawk.

She was born on August 15, 1934 in the town of Goodrich, Wisconsin to the late Paul and Olga (Behrmann) Schroeder. Pauline graduated from Wausau Senior High School and later married Clifford Froehlich. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, working on crossword puzzles, and light yard work maintaining her flowers.

Survivors include her son, Don Froehlich; three brothers, Roland Schroeder, Albert (Pamela) Schroeder, and Erwin Schroeder; and one sister, Irma Wiesner.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Froehlich; parents, Paul and Olga Schroeder; daughter, Linda Converse; and brother, Gerhardt Schroeder.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 703 Flieth Street, Wausau, with Rev. Jeffrey Mahnke officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Scott A. Wolfgram

Scott Anthony Wolfgram, age 59, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, March 18, 2024, at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He previously resided in Middleton, WI and Schofield, WI.

Scott was born April 22, 1964, in Marshfield, WI, son of Jean McMahon and of the late David Wolfgram.

A DC Everest High School graduate, class of 1982. During Scott’s working career he was a Regional Health Sales Manager for Humana in Madison WI. One of his greatest joys was spending time with friends and family. He loved cooking and dinner parties. Scott enjoyed traveling, gardening, symphonies, going to the Italian Club, rainbows, waterfalls, the ocean and beaches. After high tides, he participated in a club that would check on the turtle eggs to make sure they were ok. He also loved chocolate chip cookie dough!

Survivors include his mother, Jean McMahon; sisters, Terri (Dave) Holzem, Lori (Silvino) Schneller, Corinne (Paul) Katzke, brother, Curt (Nicky) Wolfgram, and sister, Donna Wolfgram, many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

He is preceded in death by his father, David Wolfgram; his partner of 26 years Ken Bussan; nieces, Grace Wolfgram and BreAnna Schneller; grandparents, Harold (Elizabeth “Betty”) Allen and Melvin (Erna) Wolfgram.

A memorial fund towards funeral expenses can be directed in care of the family to Peterson/Kramer Funeral Home, 1302 6th Street, Wausau, WI 54403. Peterson Kramer Funeral Home in Wausau, WI assisted the family with arrangements. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

We are heartbroken by this loss, but we know that Scott is in a better place.

We will meet again someday. We thank God for you, my son and our brother. Love beyond words, missed beyond measure, always and forever in our hearts.

Virginia L. Brula

Virginia “Ginny” Louise Brula (Schmidt) passed away peacefully at the Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau, WI on 4/18/2024 at the age of 75 after battling Neuroendocrine Cancer.

Ginny is survived by her two sons, Ed and Dave Brula; her brothers, Joe, Ed, and Dennis; her sister, Marcia; Granddaughter Crystina; Great Granddaughter Anastasya; her sister in-laws Bernice, Dyan, and Kathy; father in-law Bernie; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends as well as her little fur baby Tiny Tim. She is preceded in death by her husband Matt; daughter Michelle; parents Peter and Elizabeth; mother in-law Josephine; father in-law Jim; mother in-law Virginia; and brother in-law John.

Ginny was born on April 12, 1949 in Chicago, IL to Peter and Elizabeth Schmidt. She married Matt Brula, her high school sweetheart on November 25, 1967 in Franklin Park IL to whom she was with until Matt passed on March 17, 2011. Ginny and Matt moved to Mosinee, WI sometime in the early 70’s, where they purchased and managed Brookside Trailer Court which included a small motel unit and gas station. Ginny and Matt continued their entrepreneurship after selling Brookside Trailer Court with Movie Time Video in Schofield, WI. During this time Ginny also held a longtime position at Moxness Products in Wausau, WI until the company moved out of the area. In 1994 Ginny and Matt realized their dream when they were able to settle on a large piece of land in Ringle, WI where they enjoyed nature and the peacefulness of the country in between working on the land and house. The couple had three children, welcoming Ed Brula (son) into their home in 1974, Michelle Brula (daughter) in 1977, and Dave Brula (son) in 1982. Michelle tragically passed Dec 23, 1977

Ginny’s children remember her as a kind, gentle, patient, loving mother who always encouraged them to pursue their goals and remained proud of them no matter what ups and downs happened in their lives. Ginny truly had a heart of gold and was loving to all sorts of animals and people. She will always be remembered as an extremely caring and generous person who put everyone else first.

Ginny was an avid fan of the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing, water skiing, hiking, and just relaxing to the sounds and views of nature. Ginny also relaxed by crocheting and coloring pictures for family and friends, and listening to music. (Although the music wasn’t always relaxing… Back in 1990 she was likely one of the only 40 year olds at a Metallica concert in Milwaukee, WI). She was always rooting for her teams, the Green Bay Packers, and the Chicago Cubs. She never could leave the Cubbies, but had no problem going against Da Bears. Ginny was passionate about helping people and animals and volunteering for many causes. Most notably of which would be her time volunteering at New Life Pet Adoption Center for approximately 12 years. She was hardworking, heartfelt, strong, caring, and loved for her quick wit and sassiness always with a smile. Ginny touched many hearts and loved everyone unconditionally, always trying to help others in any way she could, never thinking of herself. Ginny will be missed more than anyone could ever express.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1pm-4pm Saturday, April 27, 2024 in the Community Room at the Rothschild Village Hall, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild, WI 54474. This will be an informal gathering to get together, share stories, enjoy each other’s company, and share the love and support Ginny always had for everyone else. Soda, Spotted Cow, and snacks will be provided.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to New Life Pet Adoption Center in Marathon City, WI in Ginny’s honor. https://www.nlpac.com/.

The family would like to thank Brigette Luetschwager for all the care, love, and support she offered Ginny while she battled cancer in her final months, the hospital and hospice staff, and all those who offered love, prayers, and positive thoughts and messages.

Online condolences may be expressd at MWCS.WS

Roger G. Barnes

Roger G. Barnes, 72, of Antigo Wisconsin, passed away peacefully April 16th, 2024.

He was born in Kenosha Wisconsin on June 26th, 1951, the son of the late Richard and Laverne (Kahler) Barnes. He graduated from Tremper High School in 1969 and attended University of Wisconsin Stout.

Roger spent most of his life residing in Kenosha and then later in Madison and Antigo. Roger was the past owner of Kenosha Starter and Alternator in Kenosha. He had a passion for motorcycles and one of his favorite adventures was his motorcycle trip to Alaska. Roger loved to tinker, always coming up with ideas for new projects. He appreciated time spent with friends and family, particularly his grandsons Owen and Freddie.

Roger is survived by his daughter, Janet (Josh) Knutson of Racine; grandsons Owen and Fredrick Knutson of Racine, brother Donald (June) Barnes of Antigo, sisters Karen Pence of Everett, WA and Trudy Barnes of Janesville, WI. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Thank you to everyone that provided care for Roger over the last few years including UW Health University Hospital in Madison as well as Aspirus Langlade Hospital and Aspirus at Home in Antigo. A special thank you to Connie for her care and compassion.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

John A. Franke

John A. Franke, age 73 of Mellen, WI passed away at home with his loving family by his side after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s and a miraculous 7 year survival with Glioblastoma.

John was born in Milwaukee, November 22, 1950 to Albert and Elizabeth Franke.

He graduated from Chilton High School in 1968. He attended UW-Stevens Point for 2 ½ years before serving in the Army Reserves from 1970 – 1976.

In May of 1971, he married his loving wife Connie Bayliss in Ashland, WI. They raised their family near Rosholt, WI for 25 years before moving to Twin Lakes in Mellen, WI.

John worked for 29 years for BASF/Vulcan Materials as a maintenance mechanic and a lab technician.

He loved the outdoors and spent his free time hunting at his beloved Blue Ribbon Camp with his nephews and friends, fishing, and hiking/bird hunting with his dog, Lizzy. He also enjoyed fishing in Canada and Nascar races in Bristol, TN with friends and family.

John is survived by his wife Connie; daughters, Autumn of Rothschild, WI; Melanie (Andy) of MN. Grandchildren Quinnley and Liam. Sisters-in-law Mary and Pat (Sterling). Niece Leah (Kevin) and godson Athan. And many special nephews, nieces, and friends.

John was preceded in death by his son, Justin; his parents and siblings; his in-laws Robert and Esther Bayliss of Ashland, WI.

A special thanks for the compassionate and loving end of life care from daughters Autmn and Melanie, son-in-law Andy, niece Leah, and nephew Rick.

The family would like to thank Regional Hospice, Duluth Neurology, MMC Cancer Center, MMC Speed Therapy and Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society of Schofield for their wonderful care of John and the family.

A private celebration of life will be held over Memorial Day weekend.

Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS